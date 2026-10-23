Indian Equities Fall for Fourth Day as West Asia Tensions Drive Oil Prices Higher

Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, extended their losing streak for the fourth consecutive session, as escalating tensions in West Asia pushed crude oil prices above $114 per barrel, triggering widespread selling pressure and FII outflows.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, recorded their fourth consecutive day of losses.

The market downturn is primarily attributed to crude oil prices breaching $114 per barrel amidst escalating tensions in West Asia.

Broad-based selling across sectors, FII outflows, and weak global trends further dampened investor sentiment.

Mid- and small-cap stocks experienced a disproportionately sharp correction, raising valuation concerns.

The rise in India VIX indicates persistent near-term volatility, with continued Middle East tensions expected to keep crude prices high.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Friday as crude oil prices breached the $114 level amid escalating tensions in West Asia, keeping investors on edge.

A broad-based selling across sectors and FII outflows amid weak global trends also dampened investor sentiment.

Market Performance Overview

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened higher but later plunged 797.02 points, or 1.08 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 72,452.37.

It later recouped some losses to settle at 73,123.83, down 125.56 points, or 0.17 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 87.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 22,600 after tumbling 315.65 points, or 1.39 per cent, to a low of 22,372.

Tata Steel and Adani Ports fell over 3 per cent, emerging as the biggest laggards among the Sensex firms.

Trent, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics Ltd, IndiGo, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever also traded lower.

In contrast, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys, and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

Impact of Global Factors

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 1.10 per cent to trade above $114.42 per barrel.

"Market sentiment remained fragile as concerns over supply disruptions in global energy markets overshadowed selective buying in IT stocks.

"Brent crude approached $114 per barrel amid rising West Asia tensions, increasing concerns about inflation, the rupee and corporate margins," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at brokerage platform Lemonn.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Ltd, said, "The key concern in today's market is the disproportionately sharp correction in mid- and small-caps relative to the Nifty.

"Valuation concerns and unwinding of leveraged positions, combined with surging crude prices and weak global cues, have intensified pressure on the broader market."

"The rise in India VIX also indicates that near-term volatility will persist. Continued Middle East tensions could keep crude prices high, while the AI-led global equity sell-off continues to weigh on risk appetite," Nair added.

Investor Activity and Global Trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,458.70 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,891.32 crore, according to the exchange data.

Asian markets recovered from early losses to settle largely higher, with Shanghai's SSE Composite Index, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi ending in the positive territory.

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark, however, closed lower.