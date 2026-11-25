India's top steelmakers are sounding the alarm over escalating production costs, raw material scarcity, and the potential influx of Chinese steel, urging comprehensive reforms to enhance the industry's global competitiveness and navigate the challenging transition to green steel.

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Indian steelmakers face high production costs due to duties and levies not subsumed under GST, which are significantly higher than in the EU, Japan, and Korea.

There is a critical need for mining reforms to boost domestic iron ore production and reduce reliance on imports, with calls for incentives and competitive premiums/royalties.

China's surplus steel production and slowing domestic demand pose a significant threat, potentially diverting steel to India as developed economies impose trade barriers like CBAM.

The transition to green steel is challenging for India, as technologies like hydrogen injection and carbon capture are not yet economically viable without policy support and subsidies.

Improving logistics through better rail, port, and coastal shipping infrastructure, along with developing domestic capabilities in advanced and speciality steels, are crucial for competitiveness.

India’s top steelmakers have flagged high production costs, constraints in securing raw materials, and the risk of Chinese steel being diverted to India as trade barriers rise in developed markets.

They have called for more mining and tax reforms, along with better logistics and greater domestic raw material availability, to strengthen the industry’s global competitiveness.

Challenges in Production Costs and Raw Materials

Speaking at the Indian Steel Association’s Steel Conclave in New Delhi on Tuesday, industry leaders cautioned that the transition to green steel would remain challenging over the next decade, with technologies such as hydrogen injection in blast furnaces and carbon capture yet to become economically viable in India.

Dilip Oommen, vice-chairman of ArcelorMittal India and a board member of AMNS India, said duties and levies that are not subsumed under the goods and services tax (GST) were adding significantly to steelmakers’ costs.

"Duties and levies not subsumed in GST are as high as 8-12 per cent in unrecoverable embedded costs in India. Just for comparison, in the European Union (EU), Japan, and Korea, it is typically 1-2 per cent of the production costs," Oommen said.

He called for mining reforms to increase domestic iron ore production.

"Incentives should be in place to maximise iron ore production in India for domestic consumption.

"The premiums and royalties should be in line with the global best practices," he said.

The comments come as the draft National Steel Policy for 2047, floated by the steel ministry, envisages total crude steel capacity reaching 604 million tonnes (mt), up from the current 220 mt, while iron ore requirements will more than double from 299 mt to 772 mt.

Coking coal requirement, for which India is largely import-dependent, is set to rise to 214 mt from the current 72 mt.

Oommen also stressed the need to improve safety standards, particularly among secondary steelmakers.

Threat of Chinese Imports and Global Trade Barriers

Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Steel, warned that China’s surplus steel production and slowing domestic consumption could intensify pressure on global markets.

Acharya said tariff and non-tariff barriers such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) imposed by developed economies could block Indian steelmakers’ access to those markets and lead to greater import flows into India.

He also called for more iron ore mines to be opened and existing ones to increase supplies.

He added that India remains dependent on imported coking coal because domestic metallurgical coal has high ash content.

"However, domestic coking coal can be mined, washed, and blended.

"I think there is a big opportunity in doing that," Acharya said, suggesting a measure to decrease dependence on imported coking coal.

Decarbonisation and Future Priorities

The economics of decarbonisation emerged as another concern as there is greater emphasis on producing green steel all across the world.

Ashok Kumar Panda, chairman and managing director of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), said hydrogen use in blast furnaces and carbon capture technologies were not yet economical in India.

He noted that European countries had policy support and subsidies for such technologies, while India would need to explore ways to reduce emissions through process efficiency, technological changes, and digitalisation.

"The next ten years for the Indian steel sector is going to be very challenging with respect to green steel," he said.

Naveen Jindal, president of the Indian Steel Association, identified raw material security, logistics, technology, and low-emission steel as key priorities for the industry.

India needs long-term access to iron ore, while coking coal and scrap were also critical to the sector’s competitiveness, he said.

Jindal called for better rail connectivity, port infrastructure, coastal shipping, and slurry pipelines to improve logistics.

He also stressed the need to develop domestic capabilities in advanced automotive, electrical, speciality, defence-grade, and high-strength structural steel.

"India supports fair trade, but unfairly priced imports and products that do not meet quality standards cannot be allowed to undermine domestic manufacturing," he said.