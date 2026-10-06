States' Capital Expenditure Utilisation Falls Below Last Year's Level in Apr-Aug FY27

Indian states' capital expenditure utilisation saw a slight decline in the first five months of FY27 compared to the previous year, yet it remains the third highest in the past six years, highlighting varied financial performances across regions.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points States' capital expenditure utilisation for April-August FY27 was 21.21 per cent, a slight decrease from 21.73 per cent in FY26.

Despite the dip, the current utilisation rate is the third highest in the last six years for the same period.

Kerala led in capex utilisation at 53.14 per cent, while West Bengal was lowest at 7.07 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, with the largest capex budget, utilised only 10.05 per cent, a decline from the previous year.

Capital spending by states continues to trail their revenue expenditure, which stood at 31.73 per cent of the budgeted amount.

States' capital expenditure (capex) utilisation fell below last year’s level in the first five months of 2026-27 (FY27), yet remained the third highest in the past six years, according to an analysis of data from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

In April-August, 23 states — data for which is available — spent Rs 2.4 trillion or 21.21 per cent of their combined capex budget estimate (BE) of Rs 11.34 trillion for FY27.

They had used 21.73 per cent in the same period of FY26 and 23.89 per cent in FY24 — the highest five-month figure in six years. FY27’s pace was, however, ahead of that of FY25 (20.90 per cent), FY22 (20.68 per cent), and FY23 (19.98 per cent).

Capex Trends and State Performance

In absolute terms, states spent 10.2 per cent more than the Rs 2.18 trillion they spent in April-August period of FY26, but their combined capex budget also grew by 13 per cent from Rs 10.04 trillion budgeted for FY26.

Analysis further revealed that 14 of the 23 states raised their utilisation rate for the period from a year ago, while the remaining nine saw it decline.

Further, 11 states spent less than 20 per cent of their budgeted capex during the period.

Kerala, which went to the polls in April, led the charts.

It spent 53.14 per cent of its Rs 19,718 crore capex budget, up from 38.82 per cent a year ago.

Himachal Pradesh came next at 46.49 per cent, followed by Assam, which also held elections in April, at 41.06 per cent, Bihar at 40.76 per cent, and Andhra Pradesh at 28.17 per cent.

Regional Disparities in Spending

At the bottom was West Bengal, which too held Assembly elections in April.

It had used just 7.07 per cent of its capex budget during April-August, down from 11.97 per cent a year ago.

Further, for FY27, Uttar Pradesh had the largest capex budget among states at Rs 2.16 trillion, but by August, it had used only 10.05 per cent of it (Rs 21,742 crore), down from 12.95 per cent a year ago.

It was followed by Tripura at 10.37 per cent.

Several states that spent quickly in FY26 have slowed sharply.

Haryana’s utilisation fell to 24.02 per cent from 37.72 per cent, Telangana’s to 26.26 per cent from 39.28 per cent, Nagaland’s to 15.69 per cent from 32.14 per cent, and Jharkhand’s declined to 14.49 per cent from 23.74 per cent.

Revenue Expenditure and Tax Collection

Capital spending nonetheless continued to trail the states’ revenue expenditure.

In April-August, the 23 states spent Rs 17.32 trillion on revenue expenditure, or 31.73 per cent of the Rs 54.59 trillion they budgeted for the year.

Himachal Pradesh led on revenue spending at 45.47 per cent of its budget. Andhra Pradesh (42.84 per cent), Telangana (39.41 per cent), and Kerala (38.29 per cent) came next.

On the other hand, Maharashtra was lowest at 25.53 per cent, followed by Bihar (26.48 per cent), and Jharkhand (27.49 per cent).

Additionally, states collected Rs 15.08 trillion in tax revenue, or 36.46 per cent of their annual target of Rs 41.36 trillion.

Gujarat led with 42.3 per cent. Haryana (41.70 per cent), Assam (41.11 per cent) and Karnataka (40.02 per cent) also crossed 40 per cent.

Bihar was the lowest: it had collected only 20.36 per cent of its Rs 2.24 trillion tax target.