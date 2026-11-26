A new study by Zoho and LinkedIn reveals that Indian small and medium-sized businesses with in-house artificial intelligence expertise are significantly outperforming their peers in workforce growth, highlighting the critical role of AI in driving future economic expansion despite challenges in widespread AI literacy.

Key Points Indian SMBs with in-house AI talent expanded their workforces 5.2 percentage points faster than peers in the first half of 2026.

Only 6 per cent of Indian SMBs have AI literacy across their workforce, compared to 18 per cent of large enterprises.

The next phase of SMB growth depends on developing AI skills, management systems, and data safeguards, not just access to technology.

AI adoption is helping SMB sales professionals increase activity by 40 per cent and connect with nearly twice as many decision-makers in the 12 months to June 2026.

SMBs are increasingly institutionalising sales processes through CRM workflow automation and integrated communication apps, reducing reliance on individual founders.

Indian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with in-house artificial intelligence talent expanded their workforces significantly faster than their peers in the first half of 2026, but widespread adoption of AI skills remains a challenge, with just 6 per cent of firms reporting AI literacy across their employees, according to a joint study by Zoho and LinkedIn.

The findings underscore a widening gap between the business benefits of specialised AI expertise and the ability of smaller companies to integrate the technology across their operations.

SMBs with in-house AI talent recorded headcount growth 5.2 percentage points higher than other Indian SMBs during the January-June period, more than twice the corresponding gap among SMBs globally, the report, titled The New Rules of Growth: How India's SMBs Are Building to Scale, found.

Yet only 6 per cent of Indian SMBs have AI literacy across their workforce, compared with 18 per cent of large enterprises. Just 16 per cent of SMBs have in-house AI engineering capabilities, against more than 34 per cent of larger companies, highlighting the skills constraints facing smaller businesses as they seek to benefit from the technology.

"Those investing in AI talent are showing that AI and jobs can grow together. The next step is to make AI a skill for every employee, not a specialist skill for a few," said Kumaresh Pattabiraman, India country manager at LinkedIn.

The findings are significant for India's business landscape, where SMBs contribute about 31 per cent of gross domestic product and nearly 49 per cent of exports. Their ability to adopt digital tools, improve productivity and expand beyond domestic markets will be an important factor in sustaining growth and strengthening the country's export base.

Bridging The AI Skills Gap In SMBs

The study, based on aggregated data from LinkedIn and more than 78,000 organisations using Zoho products, suggests that the next phase of SMB growth will depend not merely on access to AI technology but also on developing the skills, management systems and data safeguards needed to deploy it effectively.

Despite growing interest in generative AI, smaller businesses are approaching its adoption cautiously, particularly where sensitive business information and customer data are involved.

Zoho Workplace data showed that AI-assisted search among SMBs had roughly doubled, while early adopters were increasingly connecting their own AI models through Bring-Your-Own-Key (BYOK) arrangements. Such configurations allow businesses to use AI while retaining greater control over the contracts and data policies governing their technology systems.

The growing emphasis on security is also reflected in a roughly 35 per cent increase in the use of password management tools, suggesting that businesses are paying greater attention to data protection as their digital operations expand.

The pattern points to a central challenge for smaller businesses: balancing the productivity gains promised by AI with the risks of exposing commercially sensitive information to external technology providers.

"Larger SMBs are over three times as likely as micro-firms to use AI in their HR tools. Despite all the attention on AI, adoption still follows operational maturity, and smaller firms are still working out where it adds measurable value," said Praval Singh, vice-president of marketing and customer experience at Zoho.

He said the priority was to build the skills needed to use technology effectively while allowing businesses to expand without losing their agility.

AI's Impact On Sales And Business Operations

The research also points to a gradual shift in how Indian SMBs manage sales, with technology increasingly taking over tasks traditionally handled by founders.

LinkedIn data showed that more than 80,000 founders of India-headquartered SMBs had an average of over 1,300 professional connections each, underlining the importance of personal networks in generating business and building customer relationships.

However, only about one in three SMBs has a formal sales leader at director, vice-president or chief executive level. Founders therefore, frequently remain responsible for sales strategy, customer acquisition and representing their businesses in the market.

AI adoption appears to be helping sellers expand their reach. In the 12 months to June 2026, SMB sales professionals using AI undertook roughly 40 per cent more sales activity and connected with nearly twice as many decision-makers as those who did not use the technology, according to LinkedIn.

Their professional networks also expanded faster. AI-using sellers increased the number of monthly connections they made by 40% over the following 12 months, compared with 31 per cent among comparable sellers who did not use AI.

The trend suggests that AI is beginning to serve as a productivity multiplier for smaller sales teams, helping them identify prospects, conduct outreach and manage relationships without necessarily requiring a proportional increase in staffing.

Institutionalising Sales Processes With Technology

The shift is also visible in the growing use of formal sales-management systems.

Data from Bigin by Zoho CRM showed that the use of CRM workflow automation increased 42 per cent, enabling businesses to route leads systematically and identify stalled deals. Payment-link utilisation rose 56%, potentially helping companies shorten the gap between closing a sale and receiving payment.

The use of communication applications integrated with CRM systems increased almost sixfold, reflecting a shift towards mobile-first customer engagement and sales management.

Together, these changes suggest that SMBs are increasingly attempting to institutionalise sales processes that were previously dependent on individual relationships and the availability of founders. That could make revenue generation more predictable while reducing the risk of losing customer relationships when key employees leave.