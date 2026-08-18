Indian REITs show resilience, distribute Rs 3,136 crore to unitholders in Q1FY27

India's six publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have demonstrated robust performance, distributing approximately ₹3,136 crore to over 485,000 unitholders in Q1FY27, underscoring the sector's resilience and growing importance in the nation's capital markets.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points India's six publicly listed REITs distributed approximately ₹3,136 crore to over 485,000 unitholders in Q1FY27.

REITs are mandated by Sebi to distribute at least 90 per cent of their net distributable cash flow (NDCF).

The strong distribution reflects the resilience of Indian REITs, supported by healthy rental collections, improving occupancy, and disciplined capital management.

The total gross assets under management (AUM) of the Indian REIT sector stood at over ₹3.17 trillion as of Q1FY27.

Since their inception, Indian REITs have cumulatively distributed over ₹34,800 crore to unitholders, highlighting their growing role in India’s capital markets.

India’s six publicly listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) collectively distributed Rs 3,136 crore to over 485,000 unitholders during the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of the current financial year (2026-27/FY27).

The six listed Reits in India are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust, and Bagmane Prime Office Reit.

Regulatory Framework and Distributions

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reits are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their net distributable cash flow (NDCF).

NDCF is the standard financial metric defined by Sebi to calculate the actual surplus cash available for distribution to Reit investors.

Reit distributions are returns that can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from special purpose vehicles, other income, or a combination of these.

Shirish Godbole, chief executive officer of Knowledge Realty Trust and chairperson of the Indian Reits Association (IRA), said, "The strong distribution in the quarter, despite continued global uncertainties, is a positive start to the financial year.

"It reflects the resilience of Indian Reits and their ability to deliver regular and stable cash flows to unitholders.

"The growth in distributions is supported by healthy rental collections, improving occupancy, the quality of the underlying assets, and disciplined capital management by Reit managers."

Sector Growth and Impact

In Q1 of 2025-26, the four Reits — Mindspace, Brookfield, Nexus, and Embassy — distributed Rs 1,559 crore to their respective unitholders. Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office Reit were listed in August 2025 and May 2026, respectively.

As of Q1FY27, the total gross assets under management (AUM) of the Reit sector in India stood at over Rs 3.17 trillion.

The combined market capitalisation of the sector stood at over Rs 2.17 trillion as of August 11.

Together, the six Reits manage more than 214 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India.

Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over Rs 34,800 crore to unitholders, highlighting the growing role of Reits in India’s capital markets, according to IRA.

Role of Indian REITs Association

Founded in 2023 under the guidance of Sebi and the Ministry of Finance, the IRA is a non-profit industry body focused on promoting awareness, education, growth, and development of the Reit sector in India. Its work has included efforts to deepen understanding of Reits among investors as the sector expands.

"As the Indian Reit market continues to mature, investor participation grows, and the sector is supported by progressive policy reforms, we believe Reits have the potential to play an increasingly important role in India’s capital markets," Godbole added.