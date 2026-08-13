India's Top Developers Target Rs 1.8 Trillion in Presales by FY27 Amidst Market Resilience

India's leading listed real estate developers are set to achieve a remarkable Rs 1.82 trillion in combined presales by FY27, showcasing robust market resilience and sustained buyer confidence despite prevailing economic challenges.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Top 11 listed developers in India are targeting combined presales of Rs 1.82 trillion by FY27, marking a 22.3 per cent year-on-year increase from FY26.

The residential sector maintains sales momentum despite rising property prices, elevated construction costs, and global geopolitical turbulence, supported by steady end-user demand and strong launch pipelines.

Oberoi Realty is expected to lead with an estimated presales growth of 141 per cent year-on-year in FY27, while DLF's growth is projected to remain flat.

Developers are increasingly funding growth through internal accruals and operating cash flows, with aggregate net debt remaining stable even as presales rose.

Financially strong and transparent developers are consolidating their market share, with their proportion of new launches increasing across major Indian cities.

Top 11 listed developers are targeting combined presales of Rs 1.82 trillion in FY27, up from Rs 1.49 trillion in FY26, a 22.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise, according to real estate consultancy Anarock.

India’s listed residential developers are sustaining sales momentum despite rising property prices, elevated construction costs and global geopolitical turbulence, the report said.

Steady end-user demand, launch pipelines and execution are supporting growth.

Sustained Demand and Growth Drivers

Prashant Thakur, executive director & head - research & advisory, Anarock group, said, “Demand remains healthy across most key residential markets, supported by a steady launch pipeline and sustained buyer confidence.”

Of the 11 developers, 10 are projected to report positive presales growth in FY27, while one is expected to see a marginal decline, largely due to a high base.

“While the explosive growth of the past three years is normalising, the sector’s underlying resilience remains unshaken.

"Nearly half of the analysed developers are on track to clock over 20 per cent presales growth,” Thakur said.

Oberoi Realty is expected to be the standout performer, with estimated presales growth of 141 per cent Y-o-Y in FY27, while DLF is expected to remain broadly flat. He said that the top performers are launching new projects and continue to capture high-demand micro-markets.

Divergence in individual growth rates stems from varying launch and completion schedules.

Inventory Management and Funding Strategies

The inventory-to-annual bookings ratio remains comfortable, ranging from 0.07x to 2.70x based on FY27 estimates.

Most developers have inventory equivalent to less than 1.5 years of annual bookings, reducing the risk of inventory overhang, the report said.

The inventory-to-annual bookings ratio is a measure of how much available stock a developer has compared with its bookings/pre-sales in a year.

“The residential demand composition continues to evolve - while unit sales growth is moderating, booking values remain strong thanks to rising average selling prices, larger apartment sizes, and sustained demand for premium housing.

"This allows these developers to maintain healthy pre-sales growth despite higher property prices and increasing construction costs”, Thakur stated.

Anarock’s analysis of a broader set of listed developers showed aggregate net debt remained largely stable in FY26, edging down marginally even as combined presales rose about 18 per cent Y-o-Y. Much of the incremental growth was funded through internal accruals and operating cash flows rather than fresh borrowings, the report said.

Several developers continued to maintain net cash positions, with most expanding their surplus during FY26.

Market Consolidation and Future Outlook

Listed and grade A developers also increased their share of new launches across major markets. Their share rose from 66 per cent to 70 per cent in the National Capital Region and from 53 per cent to 57 per cent in Bengaluru between FY26 and Q1 FY27.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, their share rose from 24 per cent to 26 per cent.

“Homebuyers and lenders are consolidating strongly around financially strong, transparent developers with proven execution.

"This stabilises the residential market despite global volatility.

"Moving forward, launch strategies will be surgical.

"These players are focusing on high-visibility projects, phased execution, and disciplined capital allocation,” Thakur added.