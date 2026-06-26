Indian Pharma Bets Beyond US Generics

Companies are investing heavily in complex injectables, respiratory therapies and biosimilars to improve margins and diversify portfolios.

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Indian pharmaceutical companies are increasingly shifting their growth focus beyond the traditional US generics market, betting on specialty medicines, biosimilars, chronic therapies, and branded businesses in India and emerging markets to drive the next phase of expansion.

Management commentary from major drugmakers, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, and Lupin, points to a broader industry transition towards higher-value products and geographically diversified revenue streams.

One of the clearest signs of this shift comes from Sun Pharma.

Its Global Innovative Medicines business crossed $1.4 billion in 2025-2026 (FY26) and now contributes more than 22 per cent of consolidated sales.

The company said growth in emerging markets is increasingly being driven by innovative therapies alongside branded generics.

Key Points Leading Indian pharmaceutical companies are reducing dependence on the US generics market by expanding into specialty medicines and biosimilars.

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Cipla and Lupin are prioritising innovative therapies, chronic care and branded businesses across global markets.

Emerging markets including Brazil, South Africa, Romania and China are becoming key contributors to future revenue growth.

Pricing pressure and regulatory challenges in the US generics market are accelerating the industry's shift towards innovation-led growth.

Specialty Drug Push

'Innovative medicines has been an important new driver for growth in EMs for the year, with Ilumya doing well across several markets such as Romania, Brazil, and the partner market of China,' said Aalok Shanghvi, chief operating officer, Sun Pharma, during the company's fourth-quarter (January-March/Q4) FY26 earnings call.

Sun Pharma's strategy reflects a wider trend across the sector, as Indian drugmakers seek to evolve from low-cost generic suppliers into globally diversified specialty pharma companies.

Dr Reddy's has identified differentiated products, biosimilars, and specialty medicines as key growth areas while continuing to invest in complex product pipelines.

"FY26 reflected a resilient operating performance, delivering the highest-ever annual revenues, amid product-specific headwinds and certain one-time impacts.

"The underlying base business continued to deliver double-digit growth for the quarter as well as for the full year, FY26," said M V Narasimham, chief financial officer, Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Biosimilars Growth Strategy

Cipla, meanwhile, highlighted South Africa, respiratory therapies, and branded prescription businesses as major growth drivers while expanding its presence across international markets.

"Our African business continued to deliver market-leading growth and our EMs and Europe business operations scaled meaningfully to become a $400 million-plus business unit.

"Together, these achievements highlight our disciplined execution and our commitment to sustainable and diversified growth across geographies," said Achin Gupta, managing director and global chief executive officer, Cipla.

The company also underscored its focus on complex products and future growth platforms.

On biosimilars, Gupta added: "We see biosimilars as a very large and underpenetrated opportunity."

Emerging Markets Expansion

Lupin echoed a similar diversification strategy, reporting strong growth across India, EMs, and developed markets outside the US while investing in complex injectables, respiratory products, and biosimilars.

"Our strategy of focusing on complex products has paid handsome dividends," said Ramesh Swaminathan, executive director, global CFO, and head of API+ strategic business unit, Lupin, citing launches such as Risperdal Consta, Glucagon, and Liraglutide.

The company said Brazil has emerged as a major growth market.

Lupin added it has a pipeline of more than 60 injectable and respiratory products under development and plans to launch its first biosimilars in the US during 2026-2027.

Innovation Drives Growth

Industry executives have increasingly acknowledged that the US generics business, once the primary growth engine for Indian drugmakers, is facing structural pressures from intense competition, pricing erosion, and regulatory challenges.

As a result, companies are allocating greater resources to specialty therapies, innovation-led businesses, and branded portfolios that offer stronger margins and longer-term growth visibility.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff