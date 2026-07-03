Indian-Origin Founders Build Global Space Exchange

Nebex, founded by former Axiom Space executives, aims to build commercial infrastructure for the global space economy.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

Key Points Google Ventures has invested $30 million in seed funding, backing Nebex's marketplace and exchange vision.

Indian-origin entrepreneur Tejpaul Bhatia leads the venture alongside Anand Subramanian and Manlio Di Stefano.

Nebex seeks to connect governments, investors, suppliers and customers through trusted commercial mechanisms.

The founders believe the next phase of space growth will depend on marketplaces and financial networks.

As launch costs decline and access to space becomes more routine, attention is shifting from rockets and satellites to the commercial infrastructure that will underpin the emerging space economy.

Stepping into that space is Nebex, a new venture founded by former Axiom Space executives that aims to become a marketplace and exchange connecting buyers, sellers and capital across the global space sector.

Leading the venture is Tejpaul Bhatia, the former CEO of Axiom Space and an entrepreneur with Indian roots. Joining him are fellow co-founders Anand Subramanian, who also traces his roots to India, and Manlio Di Stefano who held senior public roles in Italy, including deputy minister of foreign affairs and member of the Italian parliament.

The founders attracted an early vote of confidence from Google Ventures (GV), the venture capital arm of Alphabet, which invested $30 million in seed funding for Nebex.

The investment carries a certain symmetry. Before moving into commercial human spaceflight, Bhatia spent several years at Google, where he worked on strategic narrative and ecosystem management for Google Cloud, supporting more than $4 billion in sales opportunities and engaging with Fortune 100 executives, venture capital firms and startup founders.

According to GV, Nebex is building market infrastructure for the global space economy, helping sovereign, commercial and financial participants source globally, execute transactions with confidence and build space programmes faster.

For Bhatia, the timing is right.

As launches become increasingly frequent and reliable, he sees the contours of a broader space economy beginning to emerge — one that requires not just launch vehicles and spacecraft, but trusted commercial mechanisms to connect governments, investors, suppliers and customers.

Nebex hopes to become part of that connective tissue.

GV said the founders bring deep operational experience in commercial space and international business, having worked on complex sovereign and commercial space initiatives and held senior leadership positions at Axiom Space.

The company is focused on creating commercial rails that can help the market grow with greater speed, order, and transparency.

'We're excited to support them as they build what's next for the global space economy,' GV said in announcing the investment.

Entrepreneur, Technologist and Space Executive

Bhatia's journey to the commercial space sector has traversed technology, media and entrepreneurship.

Prior to joining Axiom Space, he founded and led several startups, including Explain Everything, Chatwala and Kaptur. Earlier in his career he was among the pioneers of modern video streaming at ESPN, leading the broadcaster's international digital expansion across the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Europe.

Born in the United States to parents who emigrated from India, Bhatia earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Columbia University and later served in leadership and board roles with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Startup Leadership Programme.

When he took over the leadership of Axiom Space, Bhatia described the role as the fulfilment of a childhood dream.

'I've been inspired by space exploration since childhood, and leading Axiom Space at this critical inflection point in human spaceflight is the realization of a lifelong ambition,' he had said at the time.

With more than two decades of experience in technology businesses and multiple startup exits, Bhatia now returns to entrepreneurship with a focus on the commercial side of the space economy.

Another Founder with Indian Roots

Nebex's Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder Subramanian brings a similarly entrepreneurial background.

A graduate of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, he built and ran a successful healthcare software business in Bombay during the early 1990s before moving to the United States.

There he founded Nimble TV, a television streaming platform that was later acquired by Synacor Inc in 2015.

Subramanian later joined Axiom Space as its Chief Growth Officer, where he worked on expanding the company's commercial opportunities in the rapidly evolving human spaceflight market.

Together, the founders are betting that the next phase of the space industry will not be defined solely by who builds rockets or satellites, but also by who builds the marketplaces, financial networks and commercial infrastructure that allow the broader space economy to flourish.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff