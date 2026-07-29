P&G Appoints India-Born Shailesh Jejurikar As Chairman

American FMCG major Procter & Gamble has announced the significant appointment of its India-born President and CEO, Shailesh Jejurikar, as the new Chairman, effective August 1, 2026, marking a pivotal leadership transition for the global consumer goods giant.

Key Points India-born Shailesh Jejurikar appointed Chairman of American FMCG giant Procter & Gamble.

Jejurikar will assume the Chairman role effective August 1, 2026, in addition to his current President and CEO duties.

He will succeed incumbent Executive Chairman Jon Moeller, who retires in August 2026 after 38 years of service.

An IIM Lucknow alumnus, Jejurikar has a nearly four-decade career at P&G, holding diverse senior leadership positions.

This appointment highlights the growing presence of Indian-origin leaders at the helm of global corporations.

American FMCG major Procter & Gamble Company on Wednesday announced the appointment of its India-born President and CEO Shailesh Jejurikar as the Chairman, effective August 1, 2026.

This appointment is in addition to Jejurikar's current role as President and CEO, a statement from Procter & Gamble Company said.

P&G Leadership Transition

Incumbent Jon Moeller, Executive Chairman, will retire from the Board on July 31, 2026, and from P&G on August 14, 2026, it added.

Jejurikar, an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, belongs to the rare list of Indian-origin people who have reached the helm of US corporate giants.

He joined P&G in 1989 and has been a member of the company's Global Leadership Team since 2014. He was elevated as President and CEO earlier this year.

Over his nearly four-decade career, he has held a range of senior leadership positions across multiple categories, business sectors, and geographic markets.

He thanked Jon for his leadership at P&G, having served in key roles including Executive Chairman, CEO, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer throughout his 38 years of service to the company.

"Jon's strategic vision has been instrumental in shaping the company P&G is today, and we have benefited from his unwavering courage and his profound care for this institution and its people," he said.

P&G owns popular brands including Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Olay, Gillette, Ambipur, Pampers, Pantene, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders and Vicks.