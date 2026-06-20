OMCs incur Rs 22,000 cr LPG underrecoveries amid West Asia crisis

Indian oil-marketing companies have reportedly incurred massive LPG underrecoveries of approximately Rs 22,000 crore between March and May 2026, as domestic cooking gas prices were kept low despite soaring international rates, primarily driven by the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Indian OMCs faced approximately Rs 22,000 crore in LPG underrecoveries from March to May 2026 due to domestic price caps despite rising international rates.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices increased by about 10 per cent, while commercial cylinder prices surged over 79 per cent in Delhi during the same period.

The West Asia conflict caused a 46 per cent rise in the Saudi Aramco Contract Price, the benchmark for India's LPG imports, between February and June 2026.

India significantly diversified its LPG sourcing, with West Asia's share in imports dropping from 84 per cent to 63 per cent, and the US becoming a major supplier.

A 2.2 million tonne per annum LPG sourcing agreement with the US, signed in late 2025, facilitated this shift in import patterns.

Indian oil-marketing companies (OMCs) incurred LPG underrecoveries of nearly Rs 22,000 crore during March-May 2026 as domestic cooking gas prices failed to keep pace with soaring international rates amid the West Asia crisis, according to Crisil.

Impact on Domestic vs. Commercial LPG Prices

While the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi rose about 10 per cent between February and June, from Rs 853 to Rs 942, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder surged more than 79 per cent, from Rs 1,741 to Rs 3,114.

As the domestic segment accounts for 87 per cent of total LPG consumption, the calibrated increase in retail prices helped moderate cooking fuel inflation for households but sharply widened underrecoveries for OMCs.

According to Crisil, underrecoveries in Delhi — the gap between procurement cost and retail selling price — rose to Rs 651 per domestic cylinder in May 2026.

OMC Absorption of Costs

"While commercial LPG prices adjusted rapidly to market conditions, the pass-through to household consumers was limited, with a portion of the increase in procurement costs absorbed by OMCs.

"This translated into LPG underrecoveries totalling Rs 22,000 crore during March-May 2026," the report said.

The West Asia conflict pushed up international LPG prices, with the Saudi Aramco Contract Price — the benchmark for India's LPG imports — rising 46 per cent between February and June 2026 as markets priced in supply disruption risks and higher freight costs.

Shifting Sourcing Patterns

The report also noted a sharp shift in sourcing patterns. West Asia’s share in India’s LPG imports fell from 84 per cent in February 2026 to 63 per cent in April 2026. Before the conflict, the region accounted for about 90 per cent of India’s LPG imports, which met 60-65 per cent of domestic demand.

India has increasingly turned to alternative suppliers.

The US accounted for nearly one-third of LPG import volumes in April 2026, up from just 8 per cent in February.

"The shift has been possible because of a 2.2 million tonne per annum LPG sourcing agreement signed with the US in late 2025, equivalent to roughly 10 per cent of India's annual LPG imports," Crisil said.