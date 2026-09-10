Indian Markets Rebound: Sensex, Nifty Up Despite High Crude Oil, Geopolitical Tensions

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, rebounded on Thursday, breaking a three-day losing streak, as late buying in key financial stocks offset the impact of elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day decline, primarily due to late buying in blue-chip HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Elevated crude oil prices, trading above $100 per barrel, and ongoing geopolitical tensions continued to dampen overall market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 138.36 points (0.19%) to settle at 74,902.59, while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 46.30 points (0.20%) to close at 23,477.80.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 582.99 crore on Wednesday, indicating continued caution.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday, snapping three days of decline, on fag-end buying in blue-chip HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

However, elevated crude oil prices above $100-per-barrel mark, amid persistent geopolitical tensions, kept risk appetite subdued throughout the day.

Market Performance Overview

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 138.36 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 74,902.59 on last minute buying. During the day, it hit a high of 74,910.96 and a low of 74,598.47.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 46.30 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 23,477.80.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Power Grid, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.

HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Trent, and ITC were among the laggards.

Global Market Influences

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.19 per cent to $102.2 per barrel.

"Indian equities ended marginally higher on Wednesday, shrugging off weak global cues and Brent crude hovering near $102 a barrel, as selective buying in financials and oil & gas stocks offset broader caution," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled in positive territory.

"Investors now await key US inflation data for cues on the rate trajectory," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

FII Activity and Previous Session

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 582.99 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.