Value Buying Fuels Market Rebound: Sensex Climbs 333 Pts, Nifty Above 23,200

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a significant rebound on Wednesday, driven by robust value buying in banking stocks and key heavyweight counters, recovering from the previous session's sharp decline.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex climbed 332.63 points (0.45 per cent) to settle at 74,336.45, while the NSE Nifty rose 99 points (0.43 per cent) to end at 23,217.60.

The rebound was primarily driven by value buying in banking stocks and select heavyweight counters, with Bank Nifty reclaiming the 56,000 mark.

Major winners among Sensex firms included ITC, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bharat Electronics.

The recovery lacked strong momentum due to elevated Brent crude prices (USD 107-108 a barrel) and high US 10-year Treasury yields ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,977.86 crore on Tuesday, contributing to the previous session's sharp decline.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Wednesday on value buying after falling sharply in the previous session, with bank stocks driving the rally in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 332.63 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 74,336.45. During the day, it jumped 502.04 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 74,505.86.

Nifty Performance and Top Gainers

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 99 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 23,217.60.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharat Electronics were among the major winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

"Indian equities staged a measured recovery on Wednesday, supported by value buying in banking stocks and select heavyweight counters following Tuesday's sharp decline.

"Bank Nifty led the rebound, reclaiming the 56,000 mark and providing the principal support to the benchmark indices," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder and CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

Global Factors and FII Activity

However, the recovery lacked strong momentum as Brent crude remained elevated between USD 107 and 108 a barrel and the US 10-year Treasury yield held near 5 per cent ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.83 per cent to USD 107.8 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended in the positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,977.86 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.