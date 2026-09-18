Nifty ends higher, Sensex dips amid mixed market signals

Indian equity markets experienced a mixed close on Friday, with the Nifty gaining for the third consecutive day while the Sensex dipped, primarily influenced by a decline in crude oil prices, but offset by weakness in IT and Tata Group stocks.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The Nifty 50 index closed 75.80 points higher at 23,346.40, marking its third consecutive day of gains.

The BSE Sensex dipped 19.63 points to settle at 74,294.96, giving up intraday gains.

Weakness in IT stocks like TCS and Tech Mahindra, along with several Tata Group counters including Titan and Tata Steel, contributed to the Sensex's decline.

A significant drop in Brent crude oil prices to $103.4 per barrel provided some relief against inflation concerns.

The mega Rs 22,569-crore IPO of the National Stock Exchange of India was fully subscribed on its second day of bidding.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended mixed on Friday as a drop in crude oil prices was overshadowed by weakness in IT stocks and Tata Group counters.

Giving up intraday gains during the Closing Auction Session (CAS), the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 19.63 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 74,294.96. During the day, it surged 413.85 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 74,728.44.

Rallying for the third day, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed 75.80 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 23,346.40.

Market Movers and Shakers

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services tanked 4.33 per cent, Titan 2.11 per cent, Asian Paints 2 per cent, Maruti 1.98 per cent, Tech Mahindra 1.82 per cent and Tata Steel 1.73 per cent.

Adani Ports, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the major winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.35 per cent to $103.4 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended significantly higher.

Analyst Insights and Broader Trends

"Indian equities ended on a mixed-to-positive note on Friday, as softer crude prices and supportive Asian cues encouraged selective buying.

"Brent crude's decline to around $103.3 a barrel offered some relief on concerns over inflation, the rupee and India's import bill," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

However, weakness in IT stocks and select Tata Group counters, along with liquidity being diverted towards several large IPOs, limited the broader recovery, Radhakrishnan added.

Markets in Europe were trading lower. US markets ended higher on Thursday.

The mega Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Friday, driven by encouraging response from qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors.

Tata Group's Performance and FII Activity

The majority of Tata Group stocks ended lower, including Tata Chemicals, which tanked 11.71 per cent after advancing in the previous session.

Tata Sons plunged into its most serious boardroom crisis since the ouster of Cyrus Mistry after directors voted to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a further five-year term, prompting Tata Trusts to declare the resolution void and reopen a broader battle over the conglomerate's future.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,208.76 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.