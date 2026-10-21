Indian Equities Decline for Second Day as Banking, Financial Stocks Drag

Indian equity markets witnessed a second consecutive day of losses, with the Sensex and Nifty declining due to a significant sell-off in banking and financial stocks, elevated crude oil prices, and persistent foreign institutional investor selling.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points Indian equity markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, recorded losses for the second consecutive trading session.

A significant sell-off in power, banking, and financial stocks, alongside elevated crude oil prices, contributed to the negative investor sentiment.

Rising US bond yields and continued selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) further dampened the trading environment.

Despite early gains, both the Sensex and Nifty pared their advances, with the Sensex closing down 143.21 points and the Nifty dropping 77.60 points.

The Rs 30,213-crore Jio Platforms IPO was subscribed nearly three times on its first day, becoming the fastest-ever IPO in India to achieve full subscription.

Equity benchmark indices extended their losses for a second straight session on Wednesday, with the Sensex dropping 143 points as selling in power, banking and financial stocks and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

Besides, rising US bond yields and persistent FII selling also dampened the trading scenario.

Market Performance Overview

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 143.21 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 73,709.69.

The index opened in the green and surged 829.29 points, or 1.12 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 74,682.19, before paring early gains to hit a low of 73,229.45.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 77.60 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 22,811.35.

It had climbed to a high of 23,120.90 in early trade before sliding to an intraday low of 22,702.85.

Top Laggards and Gainers

Among the Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Trent, Axis Bank, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India, IndiGo, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Titan and State Bank of India were the major laggards.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries, ITC, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharmaceuticals were among the gainers.

Jio Platforms IPO Success

Meanwhile, the Rs 30,213-crore Jio Platforms IPO was subscribed nearly 3 times on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

The largest public offer so far in India became the fastest-ever IPO to achieve full subscription within 100 minutes of opening.

Expert Analysis and Outlook

Indian equities gave up strong early gains as elevated crude prices and continued FII selling overshadowed optimism surrounding India-US trade negotiations," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

Profit-booking intensified across auto, financials, metals and realty, reflecting concerns over inflation and margin pressures, while IT showed relative resilience amid improving earnings visibility and renewed investor appetite for the sector, he said.

Nair added that resilient Q2 earnings and robust domestic institutional flows remain important market supports, but weak breadth and persistent foreign selling point to continued caution.

"Near-term direction will depend on the breadth of earnings delivery, progress on trade negotiations and foreign flows, with durable moderation in crude, global yields and currency volatility crucial for market stability," he said.

Global Market Trends

Asian markets ended mixed, with South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index settling higher. On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai's SSE Composite index closed lower.

European markets were trading higher on Wednesday. US markets ended higher on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, crossed the $111-per-barrel level, rising by 2.23 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,148.64 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors bought shares worth Rs 3,201.19 crore, according to exchange data.