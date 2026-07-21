Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Down On HDFC Bank, US-Iran Crisis

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade, impacted by HDFC Bank's performance, persistent foreign fund outflows, and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, reinforcing a cautious sentiment among investors.

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened lower due to HDFC Bank's performance and foreign fund outflows.

Escalating US-Iran conflict has contributed to a risk-off sentiment, reducing investor appetite for equities.

HDFC Bank shares declined for the second consecutive day following disappointing quarterly earnings on the margin front.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,121.04 crore on Monday, indicating continued selling pressure.

The market remains sensitive to crude oil price trends, with uncertainty surrounding potential upside risks to Brent crude prices.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Tuesday dragged by blue-chip HDFC Bank and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Escalating US-Iran conflict also reinforced a risk-off sentiment, limiting investors' appetite for equities, according to a market expert.

Market Performance Overview

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 58.89 points to 77,649.63 in opening trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 22.45 points to 24,216.05.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and Maruti were among the laggards.

HDFC Bank declined for the second day after the lender's quarterly earnings disappointed on the margin front.

Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints and HCL Tech were among the winners.

Foreign Fund Outflows and Global Cues

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,121.04 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 0.63 per cent lower at $88.66 per barrel.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"In the near-term the market will be unduly influenced by the trends in crude price. Even though the softening of the Brent crude to about $88 level is a positive sign the uncertainty is so huge that there is an upside risk to crude price. This will weigh on markets," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

"The combination of external headwinds has reinforced a risk-off mood, limiting investors' appetite for equities," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

How Global Markets Fared

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI rebounded by 3.68 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.41 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded 0.62 per cent higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted marginally up.

US markets ended lower on Monday.