Sensex tanks 493 points, Nifty falls for 6th day as crude oil jumps to $91/barrel

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, witnessed significant declines as elevated crude oil prices surged to $91 per barrel and geopolitical tensions in West Asia dampened investor sentiment, leading to a six-day losing streak for the Nifty.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex fell 492.70 points (0.63%) to 77,235.46, marking its third consecutive day of decline.

The NSE Nifty declined for the sixth straight day, dropping 132.75 points (0.55%) to close at 24,154.90.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose to $91.02 per barrel, acting as a major drag on market sentiment.

Fading hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East and rising US bond yields contributed to investor anxiety and a risk-off trend.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,535.10 crore on Monday, indicating a cautious sentiment.

Market benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday, with the Sensex falling 493 points and the Nifty dropping to 24,154.90 level, as elevated crude oil prices and fading hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in West Asia weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 492.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 77,235.46, registering its third day of decline.

During the fag-end of trade, it tanked 493.8 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 77,234.36.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined for the sixth day, sliding 132.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 24,154.90.

Market Laggards and Gainers

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major laggards.

Axis Bank, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, went up 0.17 per cent to $91.02 per barrel.

Factors Influencing Market Sentiment

"Crude oil remained the primary drag on market sentiment, while rising US bond yields and weak global cues prolonged the risk-off trend in Indian equities.

"Investor anxiety increased as hopes for a Middle East resolution faded following the expiration of the temporary US-Iran ceasefire, heightening concerns about renewed inflation," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Elevated US yields further reduced the attractiveness of emerging markets, and IT stocks-led losses amid fears that persistently high interest rates could dampen global technology spending, he added.

Global Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 settled lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally higher.

"Indian equity markets extended their losing streak to a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking weakness across global markets as rising crude oil prices and a sharp sell-off in US Treasuries weighed on investor sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Fading hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East dampened risk appetite, he added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,535.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.