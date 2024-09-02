News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Indian manufacturers see softer increases in new business

Indian manufacturers see softer increases in new business

Source: PTI
September 02, 2024 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's manufacturing sector growth moderated in August as output and sales rose at slowest rates since January, while competitive pressures and inflation concerns hampered business confidence, a monthly survey said on Monday.

Manufacturing

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 57.5 in August, below July's reading of 58.1 but above its long-run average of 54.0, signalling a substantial improvement in operating conditions.

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

 

"The Indian manufacturing sector continued to expand in August, although the pace of expansion moderated slightly.

"New orders and output also mirrored the headline trend, with some panellists citing fierce competition as a reason for slowdown," Pranjul Bhandari, chief india economist at HSBC, said.

According to the survey, new business rose sharply through the second quarter of the fiscal year, but the pace of expansion eased to a seven-month low.

New export orders, likewise, increased at the weakest pace since the start of the 2024 calendar year.

On the prices front, goods producers benefited from a moderation in cost pressures during August.

"On a positive note, the rise in input costs slowed sharply.

"Manufacturers increased their raw material buying activity in order to build safety stocks.

"In line with input costs, the pace of output price inflation also decelerated, but the deceleration was to a much smaller extent, thereby increasing margins for manufacturers," Bhandari added.

The survey further noted that job creation softened midway through the second fiscal quarter as a few firms trimmed headcounts.

Nevertheless, the overall rate of employment growth was solid in the context of historical data.

According to the survey, business confidence retreated and panelists were at their least optimistic level since April 2023.

"Business outlook for the year ahead moderated slightly in August, driven by competitive pressures and inflation concerns," Bhandari said.

Meanwhile, India's economic growth slowed to a 15-month low of 6.7 per cent in April-June 2024-25, mainly due to poor performance of the agriculture and services sectors, government data showed on Friday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 8.2 per cent in the June quarter of 2023-24.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Banks Caught In A Trap
Banks Caught In A Trap
Penny Stocks That Earned People Millions
Penny Stocks That Earned People Millions
Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember
Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember
Rs 19bn loss: WazirX in Singapore court for protection
Rs 19bn loss: WazirX in Singapore court for protection
Theatre-Goers, Here's Some Bad News
Theatre-Goers, Here's Some Bad News
ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Lord Ganesha Takes A Train!
Lord Ganesha Takes A Train!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rupee Asia's Second-Worst In August

Rupee Asia's Second-Worst In August

Chennai To Be World's Largest Network Testbed

Chennai To Be World's Largest Network Testbed

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances