Domestic travel momentum drives Indian Hotels' robust Q1 performance

Indian Hotels Company has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q1 FY27, with strong domestic travel demand, particularly in leisure destinations, driving significant revenue and operating profit growth, positioning the company for sustained medium-term expansion.

Photograph: Courtesy, Indian Hotels Company

Key Points Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) recorded a 14.6 per cent consolidated revenue growth in Q1 FY27, with domestic operations growing 17.6 per cent, driven by leisure destinations.

Brokerages like Motilal Oswal and Anand Rathi expect IHCL to maintain 12-15 per cent revenue growth over the medium term, supported by sustained domestic travel demand.

The company's asset-light expansion strategy, with 81 per cent of its 32,500-key pipeline being asset-light, is expected to fuel future growth.

Operating profit margins expanded by 60 basis points to 28.8 per cent in Q1, with further margin gains anticipated to be revenue-led.

Despite international headwinds, IHCL's new businesses portfolio, including Ginger and Qmin, grew 22 per cent, contributing to overall performance.

Strong demand in domestic operations helped Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) offset geopolitical disruptions and deliver a healthy performance in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27).

While consolidated revenue for the country's largest listed hotel company grew 14.6 per cent, domestic operations posted a robust 17.6 per cent growth, driven by demand from leisure destinations.

Occupancy, room rates, and operating profit margins in the domestic business also improved.

Brokerage Outlook and Growth Drivers

Brokerages expect revenue growth to remain healthy in FY27 and over the medium term. Motilal Oswal Research expects IHCL to post 12-14 per cent growth in FY27, driven by sustained domestic travel demand, continued strength in leisure destinations, and robust growth across its asset-light management business and emerging brands.

Moreover, the company has a pipeline of 32,500 keys, with 81 per cent of the signed pipeline being asset-light, almost matching its current operational inventory of 33,609 keys.

This is expected to support sustained growth momentum.

The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870.

At the current market price, the stock is trading at 40x its 2027-28 (FY28) estimated earnings.

The Q1 performance in domestic operations was led by strong demand in leisure destinations such as Goa and Rajasthan, which recorded 27-29 per cent growth.

Business markets including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and the Delhi-National Capital Region also registered steady growth of 12-13 per cent.

Despite global macroeconomic headwinds and the West Asia conflict, which affected international business travel and flight connectivity, the company maintained strong momentum, supported by a resilient domestic travel market, said Shobit Singhal, analyst at Anand Rathi Research.

Financial Performance and Future Projections

Revenue growth was supported by a 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue per available room to Rs 11,800, while occupancy rose 600 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 82 per cent.

The quarter was driven by robust domestic demand and healthy pricing across both metro and leisure destinations, JM Financial Research said.

Apart from room revenue, growth was supported by the food and beverage segment, which grew 9 per cent, and higher management fees.

Consolidated operating profit rose 16.8 per cent, while operating margin expanded 60 bps over the year-ago quarter to 28.8 per cent.

Anand Rathi Research expects the company's revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 15 per cent between 2025-26 (FY26) and FY28, with occupancy reaching 72.1 per cent in FY28 and average room rates rising 8-10 per cent annually.

As most of the operating leverage from lower employee, power, and fuel costs has already played out between 2019-20 and 2024-25 (FY25), resulting in a 1,155-bps expansion in operating margin to 33.2 per cent in FY25, the brokerage expects future margin gains to be largely revenue-led.

It expects operating margin to expand to 35.5 per cent by FY28, from 32.6 per cent in FY26.

It has a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 845.

Diversification and Challenges

Despite weakness in overseas properties managed by IHCL, overall management fees rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter.

IHCL remains confident of sustaining high-teens annual growth over the medium term.

The new businesses portfolio — Ginger, Qmin, Ama Stays & Trails, and Tree of Life — grew 22 per cent, led by the Ginger brand.

The performance of TajSATS, however, was affected by airline capacity reductions, which weighed on flight catering volumes.

JM Financial Research expects the company to report 13-14 per cent growth in both revenue and operating profit over FY26-28, aided by around 7 per cent growth in room rates and a gradual improvement in occupancy.

It has maintained its 'buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 850.