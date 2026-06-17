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How India's AI Job Market Is Evolving Beyond Experimentation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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June 17, 2026 18:33 IST

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India's artificial intelligence job market is undergoing a significant transformation, with employers now prioritising the deployment and scaling of AI solutions over mere experimentation, according to a new industry report.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • India's AI hiring trend is shifting from experimentation to practical deployment and scaling of AI solutions.
  • Employers are now seeking professionals capable of integrating and managing AI across core business operations.
  • Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT services firms, and enterprises are driving distinct aspects of AI growth and talent demand.
  • Demand for core AI roles (66-68%) significantly outpaces the supply (26-28%) in India's AI workforce.
  • Over 70% of India's AI workforce is now in roles outside traditional AI specialisations, with demand emerging from various business functions like operations, marketing, and finance.
Employers in India are now seeking deployment of artificial intelligence in governance and scaling up workflow, reflecting a shift in the hiring trend of AI talent from experimentation to execution, a report said. Hiring demand has shifted decisively from AI experimentation to implementation, with employers increasingly seeking professionals who can deploy, manage, integrate and scale AI solutions across core business operations, according to staffing and workforce solutions company Quess Corp's 'India AI Workforce Analysis 2026' report.

Understanding India's AI Workforce Landscape

The report, based on secondary data and 3.5 lakh job postings, found that India has around 9,20,000 AI professionals. Of them, 2,57,000 are in core AI roles and 6,63,000 in AI-embedded roles.

 

The report found differences in job descriptions. Global capability centres (GCCs) are hiring for reusable internal AI platforms, enterprise integration and governance, while IT services firms are recruiting to deliver AI across client programmes. Enterprises are hiring selectively to connect AI to finance, risk, operations, customer experience and employee systems, the report said.

Demand Outstrips Supply In Core AI Roles

It said about 66-68 per cent of demand from 3.5 lakh active postings is for core AI roles, while 32-34 per cent is for AI-embedded roles. However, this demand mix is the reverse of the supply base, where 72-74 per cent of the overall 9,20,000 workforce sits in AI-embedded roles and only 26-28 per cent are employed in core AI roles, said the report.

"What stands out in our analysis is the emergence of three distinct engines of AI growth. GCCs are building reusable AI platforms and governance capabilities, IT Services are industrialising AI deployment at scale, and enterprises are embedding AI directly into business workflows and decision-making. Together, they are creating a new talent landscape where execution capability matters more than experimentation," Quess IT Staffing CEO Kapil Joshi said.

AI's Impact On Business Functions

He said, more than 70 per cent of India's AI workforce now holds roles outside traditional AI specialists, while nearly one-third of all AI demand is emerging from business functions such as operations, customer service, marketing, finance, governance, and workforce management. "Customer operations alone could see 45-60 per cent of workflows augmented by AI, while marketing functions are undergoing one of the fastest AI-led transformations," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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