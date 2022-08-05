News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Indian economy is an island of macroeconomic, financial stability: RBI Governor

Indian economy is an island of macroeconomic, financial stability: RBI Governor

Source: PTI
August 05, 2022 13:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the country's economy is an island of stability despite two Black Swan events and multiple shocks.

Shaktikanta Das

Photograph: ANI Photo

"In an ocean of high turbulence and uncertainty, Indian economy is an island of macroeconomic and financial stability," Das told reporters during the post policy press conference.

He said the financial stability, macroeconomic stability and resilience of growth is being witnessed despite two Black Swan events happening one after the other and multiple shocks.

 

Generally, a Black Swan event refers to an unpredictable event that has negative consequences.

Das did not list out the two Black Swan events that he referred to.

In recent times, the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have significantly impacted the global economy.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent.

It also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth.

The governor said the monetary policy will be calibrated, measured and nimble, going forward.

Inflation has peaked and will moderate but is at unacceptably high levels, he said.

He also said the country's current account deficit will be manageable and the central bank has the ability to manage the gap.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
After hike interest rate is back at pre-pandemic level
After hike interest rate is back at pre-pandemic level
At a glance: What RBI's latest monetary policy says
At a glance: What RBI's latest monetary policy says
DON'T WORRY About The Rupee!
DON'T WORRY About The Rupee!
Rahul, Priyanka, Cong MPs detained during protests
Rahul, Priyanka, Cong MPs detained during protests
ICC hopes to keep all-format players in busy calendar
ICC hopes to keep all-format players in busy calendar
After hike interest rate is back at pre-pandemic level
After hike interest rate is back at pre-pandemic level
Traditional Recipe: Jayanti's Doodhi Ke Gatte & Kadhi
Traditional Recipe: Jayanti's Doodhi Ke Gatte & Kadhi

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What The RBI Can Do About The Rupee

What The RBI Can Do About The Rupee

Will Govt Cut PSBs Loose?

Will Govt Cut PSBs Loose?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances