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India's Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Falls 6.34% in August

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik September 23, 2026 13:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's domestic air passenger traffic witnessed a notable 6.34 per cent year-on-year decline in August, as revealed by the latest Directorate General of Civil Aviation data, im pacting major airlines like IndiGo and Air India Group.

Passenger

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's domestic air passenger traffic decreased by 6.34 per cent year-on-year in August, totalling 121.26 lakh passengers.
  • For January-August 2026, domestic airlines carried 1,105.30 lakh passengers, a slight annual decline of 0.18 per cent.
  • IndiGo's market share dropped to 65 per cent in August, while Air India Group saw its share climb to 26.7 per cent.
  • Akasa Air maintained a stable market share of 5.5 per cent during August.
  • IndiGo recorded the highest On Time Performance (OTP) at major airports in August with 91.5 per cent.
 

India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 6.34 per cent year-on-year to 121.26 lakh in August, according to DGCA data released on Wednesday.

All Indian airlines together carried a total of 129.47 lakh passengers in August 2025.

Passenger Traffic Trends

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2026 were 1,105.30 lakh as against 1,107.26 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of -0.18 per cent and monthly (August 2026 vs August 2025) growth of -6.34 per cent," Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Airline Market Share Shifts

During the month under review, IndiGo's market share dropped sequentially by 2.4 per cent to 65 per cent from 67.4 per cent in July, while crisis-ridden SpiceJet's share declined to 1.2 per cent from 1.6 per cent in July this year, according to DGCA data.

However, Air India Group's market share climbed to 26.7 per cent in August, gaining 2.7 per cent over July 2026.

Akasa Air's market share remained unchanged at 5.5 per cent during the month under review vis-a-vis July, DGCA data showed.

On-Time Performance and Cancellations

In terms of On Time Performance (OTP) at the 10 major airports in August 2026, IndiGo topped the list at 91.5 per cent, followed by Akasa Air and Air India Group at 90.5 per cent and 83.9 per cent, respectively.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines stood at 1.39 per cent in the previous month.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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IndiaDirectorate General of Civil AviationDomestic Air Passenger Traffic FallsDGCAAkasa Air

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