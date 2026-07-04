Corporate bond market raises Rs 16,000 crore, momentum to continue

The Indian corporate bond market is experiencing a robust phase, with companies successfully raising nearly Rs 16,000 crore in a single day, signalling strong investor confidence and the positive impact of recent Reserve Bank of India measures.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Indian companies raised Rs 15,960 crore through corporate bonds in a single day, extending June's strong performance into July.

Major issuers included Nabard (Rs 8,000 crore), IIFCL (Rs 1,848 crore), and Bajaj Finance (Rs 5,305 crore across two issues).

The surge in activity is attributed to the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity and rate measures, lower crude oil prices, and restored issuer and investor confidence.

NTPC Green Energy plans to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore next week, indicating a healthy primary pipeline for future issuances.

Expectations of India's inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index could further support the debt market, despite watchpoints like inflation and geopolitics.

The corporate bond market extended its strong June run into July with companies raising Rs 15,960 crore on Friday, led by state-owned financial institutions and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The momentum is expected to continue, with a healthy primary pipeline.

Key Issuers and Their Offerings

The largest issuer on Friday was the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), which raised Rs 8,000 crore through bonds at a cutoff yield of 7.16 per cent.

India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) mobilised Rs 1,848 crore at a cutoff yield of 7.25 per cent.

Among NBFCs, Bajaj Finance raised Rs 4,000 crore through a new issue of bonds maturing on September 20, 2029, at a coupon of 7.70 per cent.

The company also accepted bids worth Rs 1,305 crore in a separate 10-year bond issue maturing on July 4, 2036, at a coupon of 7.79 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Prime raised Rs 250 crore through the reissuance of its 7.97 per cent bonds maturing on August 24, 2029.

The bonds were accepted at a price of 100.87, translating into a yield to maturity of 7.6581 per cent.

Aditya Birla Capital raised Rs 556.8 crore through the reissuance of its 8.0668 per cent bonds maturing on April 30, 2036.

The bonds were accepted at a price of 98.7165, implying a yield to maturity of 8.2484 per cent.

Factors Driving Market Confidence

NTPC Green Energy is also lining up a bond sale next week as it plans to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through 10-year bonds on Tuesday, with a greenshoe option of Rs 2,000 crore.

The bonds are rated AAA/Stable by Crisil and India Ratings.

Market participants said the steady pipeline of issuances reflected the carryover of June's strong momentum into July, supported by improving borrowing conditions.

They attributed the pickup in activity to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) recent liquidity and rate measures, alongside lower crude oil prices, which have strengthened issuer confidence and investor appetite for debt securities.

"The positive momentum witnessed in June has clearly carried into July.

Today's successful bond issuances by marquee names such as Nabard, IIFCL, and Bajaj Finance are the clearest real-economy confirmation that the RBI package and the crude correction have done what they were designed to do: Restore issuer confidence and investor risk appetite at the same time," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap.

"That is a meaningfully healthier equilibrium than the one the market was in as recently as March, when even AAA sovereign-backed paper couldn't clear without conceding on yield. The rally is well-founded."

Future Outlook and Potential Challenges

Market participants said expectations of India's inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index could provide further support to the debt market, although they cautioned that domestic inflation, the progress of the monsoon and geopolitical developments would remain key variables to watch.

They added that the corporate bond market is experiencing one of its strongest phases in recent months, with both issuers and investors displaying renewed confidence.

"Nabard, an issuer that had deferred borrowing when yields had approached 8 per cent, has now successfully raised its entire Rs 8,000 crore issue at around 7.16 per cent," said a market participant.