Outbound M&A by Indian firms robust despite West Asia tensions: HSBC's Sharma

Despite geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Indian companies are maintaining strong momentum in outbound mergers and acquisitions, driven by strategic imperatives like supply-chain diversification, free trade agreements, and market expansion, as highlighted by HSBC India's Ajay Sharma.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points Indian companies' overseas M&A plans remain robust, driven by structural factors such as supply-chain diversification, FTAs, and market expansion, despite West Asian geopolitical tensions.

Ambitious growth plans and attractive overseas valuations are expected to sustain strong outbound M&A momentum, particularly in Europe and the US.

Acquisitions are increasingly focused on securing capabilities in AI, deeptech, and semiconductors, with IT services and fintech firms leading this trend.

Indian companies completed 56 outbound M&A transactions worth $3.9 billion in Q1 2026, marking the highest quarterly volume on record, with activity accelerating further in April.

The US, UK, and Europe remain preferred destinations, with rising interest in Saudi Arabia, the GCC region, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

Indian companies’ overseas expansion plans remain on track despite geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with structural drivers such as supply-chain diversification, free trade agreements (FTAs), and market expansion outweighing near-term uncertainty, according to Ajay Sharma, managing director and head of banking at HSBC India.

He said ambitious growth plans and relatively attractive overseas valuations should keep outbound mergers and acquisitions (M&As) momentum strong, particularly in Europe and the US.

Structural Drivers for Global Expansion

“We expect the long-term trend of outbound expansion to remain intact, driven by structural factors, including China+1 supply-chain shifts, export opportunities arising from FTAs, and the need to be closer to customers and markets,” Sharma told Business Standard in an interview.

While some cross-border acquisitions could be “recalibrated in the near term” because of evolving market conditions and geopolitical risks, the underlying appetite for international expansion remains strong, Sharma said.

He expects more acquisitions aimed at securing capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), deeptech, and semiconductors, particularly by information technology (IT) services firms and financial technology companies.

He added that policy tailwinds such as Make in India and FTAs are lowering barriers to entry while creating opportunities to build global brands and supply chains.

Record Outbound Deal Volume

Indian companies completed 56 outbound M&A transactions worth $3.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026, the highest quarterly outbound deal volume on record, according to industry data cited by Sharma.

Activity accelerated further in April, with companies announcing 103 M&A transactions worth $18.7 billion, the strongest monthly performance since May 2022.

Among the largest outbound deals this year was Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ $11.75 billion acquisition of US-based Organon & Co, announced in April.

“This momentum has continued through 2026, supported by strong corporate balance sheets, increasing globalisation, AI- and technology-led expansion, and supply-chain diversification. The market is expected to remain focused on strategic, capability-driven acquisitions rather than purely scale-driven transactions,” Sharma said.

Key Destinations and Sector Focus

The US remains the preferred overseas destination for Indian mid-market companies, followed by the UK and Europe, where recently concluded FTAs are creating new opportunities.

Interest is also rising in Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council region, supported by infrastructure investment and economic diversification programmes.

Companies are also exploring Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand and Indonesia, as well as Latin America.

Sharma said outbound activity spans a broad range of sectors, reflecting the growing global ambitions of Indian companies.

The most active sectors include technology and IT services, industrials and automotive, pharmaceutical and life sciences, chemicals, manufacturing, and electronics manufacturing services.

Indian companies are increasingly using overseas acquisitions as strategic tools for capability building, technology integration, and global market access.

Financing and Domestic Investment

On financing, Sharma said companies now have access to a wider range of funding options, including foreign currency term loans through overseas subsidiaries backed by guarantees from the Indian parent, external commercial borrowings, overseas bond issuances, and revolving credit facilities.

He added that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) framework permitting rupee financing for eligible overseas acquisitions has further expanded financing options.

“The recent RBI guidelines have further expanded the options by permitting rupee financing for eligible acquisitions, such as the recent Waaree Renewable Technologies transaction, providing companies with greater flexibility when structuring cross-border transactions,” he said.

Sharma said overseas expansion is unlikely to come at the expense of domestic investment.

“We do not see this coming at the expense of domestic private capital expenditure,” he said, adding that India’s domestic market continues to offer growth opportunities and that companies will need to continue investing in local manufacturing capacity, infrastructure, and capabilities to meet rising demand.