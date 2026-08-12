How Indian Banks Can Drive A USD 30 Trillion Economy By 2047

Discover how India's banking sector is poised to become a cornerstone of a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, with a new report outlining critical growth strategies, digital transformation challenges, and essential resilience measures.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Indian banking sector needs to sustain asset growth 3.5-4 percentage points above nominal GDP to achieve a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047.

This trajectory requires banking assets to reach approximately USD 45 trillion by 2047, increasing the banking-assets-to-GDP multiple to 1.5x.

Despite a decade of digitisation, productivity gains have been limited, with technology costs rising significantly without a proportional decrease in the cost-to-income ratio.

Indian BFSI organisations face higher cyberattack rates and need to significantly increase cybersecurity investment compared to global averages.

The report proposes a 13-point agenda for banks, regulators, and government to strengthen resilience, including measures for AI/GenAI vendor regulation and public-private partnerships for cybersecurity.

India's banking sector must sustain asset growth 3.5-4 percentage points above nominal GDP over the next two decades to underpin a USD 30-trillion economy by 2047, according to a report unveiled on Wednesday.

The report titled 'Winning in the AI Era: The New Playbook for Indian Banks', released by FICCI, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Indian Banks' Association at FIBAC 2026, estimates that such a trajectory would require banking assets of roughly USD 45 trillion by 2047, lifting the banking-assets-to-GDP multiple from 0.9x in FY25 to a 1.5x aspiration.

Achieving Ambitious Growth Targets

In terms of bank assets, India currently trails China, the euro zone and the US. However, the gap is beginning to close: bank assets expanded by 12.4 per cent in FY26 against nominal GDP growth of 8.9 per cent, a 3.5 percentage-point margin, compared with just 0.2 percentage points over the FY15-25 decade. The sector enters the transition from a position of strength.

Indian banks generated excess returns over the cost of equity of 3.0 per cent in FY26, ahead of the US at 0.5 per cent and China at 0.1 per cent, while Japan and South Korea recorded minus 5.7 per cent.

Addressing Digital Transformation Challenges

The report finds that a decade of digitisation is yet to deliver the expected productivity gains at scale. Technology costs for Indian banks have risen 6.1 times since FY15, an 18 per cent compound annual rate, yet the industry cost-to-income ratio has barely moved, from 47.3 per cent to 48.6 per cent.

Recent years, however, are showing signs of a shift from capacity-led growth towards tangible productivity gains.

According to the report, Indian BFSI organisations face 1.6 times the global average of attacks per organisation, while the interval from vulnerability disclosure to first observed exploitation has compressed seventeen-fold. Only 38 per cent of Indian BFSI firms devote more than a tenth of their IT budget to cybersecurity, compared with 76 per cent globally.

The fraud risk in retail credit remains stubbornly high and much greater efforts are needed by lenders to enhance fraud risk management capability at the same level as credit risk management capability. Banks need to strengthen resilience beyond traditional credit risk, with greater focus on fraud, operational resilience, cybersecurity, geopolitical and climate risks.

Strengthening Resilience And Future Strategies

The report closes with a 13-point agenda across banks, regulators and government, including a third- and fourth-party registry for AI/GenAI vendors, a regulatory sandbox for AI/GenAI vendors and use cases, and a public-private partnership between banks, utilities and CERT-In for real-time detection and dissemination, and to strengthen collective response and recovery.