Banking system liquidity slips to lowest in 3 weeks amid credit growth

India's banking system liquidity has plunged to its lowest point in over three weeks, primarily due to accelerated credit growth and potential Reserve Bank of India intervention, but is expected to rebound with significant FCNR (B) dollar inflows.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points India's banking system liquidity has dropped to a three-week low, with a net surplus of approximately Rs 2,884 crore on Wednesday, the lowest since June 29.

The decline is primarily attributed to higher credit growth outpacing deposit growth and potential intervention by the RBI in the foreign exchange market to manage volatility.

Market participants anticipate an improvement in liquidity in the coming weeks as dollar inflows from Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits are converted into rupees.

Total inflows of $20.72 billion were recorded through July 17, with FCNR (B) deposits contributing $17.4 billion, expected to significantly ease the current tightness upon conversion.

The liquidity in the banking system fell to the lowest level in more than three weeks on the back of a pickup in credit growth, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

The net liquidity surplus stood at Rs 2,884 crore on Wednesday, the lowest since June 29, when the system was in a deficit of Rs 13,077 crore, RBI data showed.

Factors Behind the Liquidity Dip

“Liquidity is falling basically because of higher credit growth as compared to deposit growth, coupled with likely RBI intervention in the foreign exchange market to manage volatility.

"The actual extent of that will only become clear tomorrow (Friday) when we get the RBI’s current reserve position,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

“The government continues to sit on a large cash surplus, which is another factor keeping liquidity tight, though I'd call that a coincidental rather than a leading factor.

"The government may also slow its spending given the current uncertainty," said the treasury head at a private bank.

Outlook for Liquidity Improvement

Market participants said liquidity is expected to improve in the coming weeks once dollar inflows under the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), window are converted into rupees.

“That said, liquidity should improve once the FCNR (B) inflows come through and those dollars are converted into rupees, which automatically releases liquidity into the system.

"If close to $20 billion eventually gets converted, it should meaningfully ease the current tightness,” the person added.

RBI data showed total inflows of $20.72 billion through July 17. Of that, FCNR (B) deposits accounted for $17.4 billion, while overseas foreign currency borrowings contributed $1.97 billion and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) under the swap facility brought in $1.34 billion.