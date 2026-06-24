Banking system liquidity in deficit after 3 months

India's banking system has experienced a liquidity deficit for the first time in nearly three months, prompting the Reserve Bank of India to inject Rs 1.41 trillion to stabilise the financial market amidst advance tax outflows and increased currency leakage.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points India's banking system liquidity has entered a deficit of approximately Rs 19,971.9 crore, the first time since March 22, due to advance tax outflows and increased currency leakage.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected Rs 1.41 trillion into the banking system via a seven-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction to address the transient liquidity tightness.

The weighted average call rate (WACR), a key monetary policy target, increased to 5.38 per cent following the liquidity squeeze.

Analysts attribute the liquidity tightening to quarter-end advance tax payments and higher cash withdrawals, partly linked to resilient rural demand and state government cash-transfer schemes.

Liquidity conditions are anticipated to improve towards month-end as government spending increases and capital inflows, including FCNR (B) deposits, support the system.

The banking system's liquidity slipped into deficit after remaining in surplus for nearly three months, weighed down by advance tax outflows and higher currency leakage.

Net liquidity stood at a deficit of Rs 19,971.9 crore on Monday, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, marking the first deficit since March 22.

RBI's Intervention and Market Response

Consequently, the weighted average call rate (WACR) — the operating target of monetary policy — rose to 5.38 per cent on Tuesday from 5.33 per cent on Monday.

To ease the transient liquidity tightness, the RBI injected Rs 1.41 trillion into the banking system on Tuesday through a seven-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction.

VRR auctions allow banks to borrow funds from the RBI against government securities at market-determined rates, helping the central bank manage short-term liquidity.

The RBI actively uses variable rate repo and reverse repo operations to keep overnight rates within the liquidity adjustment facility corridor, bounded by the standing deposit facility rate at the lower end and the marginal standing facility rate at the upper end.

These operations also help ensure that the WACR remains closely aligned with the policy repo rate, the operating target of monetary policy.

Factors Contributing to the Deficit

Market participants said the liquidity squeeze was largely driven by quarter-end advance tax payments, which led to a sharp rise in government cash balances and drained funds from the banking system.

"The liquidity deficit is largely a function of advance tax outflows and elevated currency leakage. As government spending gathers pace towards month-end, liquidity conditions should move back into surplus," said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.

Currency leakage has also contributed to the tightening, with cash withdrawals running higher than in the corresponding period last year.

Analysts attributed this partly to resilient rural demand and increased withdrawals linked to state government cash-transfer schemes, where beneficiaries tend to withdraw a larger share of funds in cash.

Outlook for Liquidity Conditions

Despite the temporary deficit, liquidity conditions are expected to improve towards the end of the month as government spending picks up and funds return to the banking system.

In its State of the Economy report released on Monday, the RBI said liquidity conditions moderated in May due to a continued rise in currency in circulation, the forex operations, and a build-up in government cash balances.

According to the latest data, currency in circulation grew 12.1 per cent year-on-year to cross Rs 43 trillion as of May 31.

The report added that a drawdown in government cash balances following the RBI's surplus transfer to the government is expected to augment system liquidity.

"The deficit is temporary. Government spending will soon pick up, which will improve liquidity conditions," said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank.

Market participants also expect capital inflows to support liquidity in the coming months, including flows related to the FCNR (B) deposit window, which remains open until September.