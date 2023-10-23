Indian airlines to operate 8% more weekly flights in winter schedule

Indian airlines will operate a total of 23,732 flights every week during the winter schedule, which is more than 8 per cent higher than the year-ago period, amid rising air traffic demand.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The winter schedule 2023 -- effective from October 29 to March 30 next year -- for the scheduled carriers has been approved by aviation regulator DGCA.

Go First, which stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, will not be having any operations during the winter schedule.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said there will be "23,732 departures per week which have been finalised to/from 118 airports" as the winter schedule 2023.

In the winter schedule 2022, there were 21,941 weekly flights from 106 airports, reflecting an 8.16 per cent increase in the number of flights.

According to the DGCA, out of the 118 airports, Bhatinda, Jaisalmer, Ludhiana, Nanded, Shivamogga, Salem, Utkela, Hindon and Ziro are the new airports proposed for operations by the scheduled airlines.

In the summer schedule 2023, there were 22,907 departures per week from 110 airports.

Compared to these numbers, there will be an increase of 3.60 per cent in the count of weekly flights in the winter schedule 2023.

IndiGo will be operating the maximum number of 13,119 weekly domestic flights in the winter schedule this year, marking a 30.08 per cent jump compared to the year-ago period.

Air India will have 18.94 per cent more weekly flights at 2,367 in the latest winter schedule compared to the same period a year ago.

Air India Express and AirAsia India (now called AIX Connect) will together operate 1,940 weekly flights in this year's winter schedule.

Both airlines are in the process of being merged.

Vistara will be operating 1,902 flights every week.

Air India Group comprising Air India, Air India Express, AirAsia India and Vistara, together will operate 6,209 weekly flights in the winter schedule.

The latest winter schedule has been finalised by the DGCA after the slot conference meeting held in September. Also, the final clearance of slots have been received from respective airport operators on eGCA portal.