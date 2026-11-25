Mumbai-headquartered AI retail technology company Fynd has announced a significant partnership with UK fashion giant N Brown, leveraging its Boltic platform for advanced integration and workflow automation, marking a key milestone in India-UK tech collaboration.

Key Points Mumbai-headquartered AI retail technology company Fynd announced a partnership with UK-based fashion and retail platform N Brown on Wednesday.

The collaboration focuses on integration and workflow automation, utilising Fynd's Boltic platform to connect N Brown's technology systems.

This deal represents Fynd's first major retail customer win in the UK and its initial investment in expanding into the north of England.

The partnership is welcomed by the Indian Consulate in Manchester and follows the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July.

N Brown plans a phased roll-out of Fynd Boltic across its brands, starting with Ambrose Wilson, to modernise its technology estate and streamline operations.

Mumbai-headquartered AI retail technology company Fynd on Wednesday announced a partnership with UK-based fashion and retail platform N Brown geared towards integration and workflow automation.

The deal, welcomed by the Indian Consulate in Manchester, comes four months on from the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July.

It is the first investment in Fynd's expansion focus in the north of England, with a long-term growth plan for the region.

Strategic Expansion And India-UK Ties

"This partnership brings together Indian innovation in artificial intelligence and one of the North of England's most established retailers, benefiting customers across the UK," said Vishakha Yaduvanshi, Consul General of India in Manchester.

"With the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement now in force and the momentum following the recent India-North England Opportunity Summit, I look forward to seeing many more such collaborations between India and the region," she said.

Fynd described the deal as its first major retail customer win since entering the UK market and a significant milestone in the company's international expansion strategy.

"When we entered the UK, we wanted to work with retailers on real technology problems, not simply bring another product into the market. N Brown is an important first step for us," said Sreeraman Mohan Girija, founder of Fynd.

"Retailers have built up a lot of technology over the years, and the harder problem is getting those systems and the data between them to work well together. That is what we built Boltic to solve. We're looking forward to working with the N Brown team," he said.

Fynd Boltic's Role In N Brown's Modernisation

Manchester-based N Brown, whose brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo, plans to utilise Fynd Boltic  a workflow automation and integration platform that helps businesses connect different technology systems and automate how data moves between them.

Fynd Boltic will be deployed first at Ambrose Wilson, followed by a phased roll-out across other N Brown brands.

Chris Williamson, Director of Technology at N Brown, said: "Modernising our technology estate means connecting a lot of moving parts quickly, safely and without disrupting our customers. Boltic's iPaaS has given us the integration backbone to do exactly that."

"This technology investment is an important part of our ongoing strategy to strengthen our proposition, simplify the business and deliver for our customers. The Fynd team are expert engineers who have used AI throughout their delivery, not as a talking point but as a real accelerator.

"The pace has been exceptional, and crucially it hasn't come at the expense of quality. We look forward to working with Fynd through the implementation phases and are pleased to have them as a partner in our strategic transformation," he said.

Future Outlook For Fynd's Global Growth

Fynd Boltic is aimed at helping the retail platform, which is hosted in London with data stored in the UK, link systems across the business and keep information moving between them quickly and reliably, starting with workflows in areas such as orders, customers, dispatches, returns, products and stock.

Backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Fynd plans to continue expanding across the UK, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia with its AI-native retail technology.