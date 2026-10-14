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Wholesale Price Inflation Hits 11.39% in September Amidst Food, Fuel Price Hikes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik October 14, 2026 16:00 IST 3 Minutes Read
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India's wholesale price-based inflation soared to 11.39 per cent in September, driven by a sharp increase in the prices of food, fuel, and manufactured items, reflecting broader economic pressures.

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Key Points

  • India's wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) climbed to 11.39 per cent in September, a significant increase from 9.92 per cent in August.
  • The surge was primarily fuelled by rising prices across food, manufactured items, and fuel and power sectors.
  • Inflation in the food index rose to 8.66 per cent, while manufactured items saw a series high of 9.76 per cent.
  • Fuel and power basket inflation reached 25.85 per cent, contributing significantly to the overall WPI increase.
  • The WPI's upward trend this fiscal year is attributed to global crude and fertiliser cost increases, partly due to the West Asia war and the Strait of Hormuz blockade.
 

India's wholesale price-based inflation rose to 11.39 per cent in September, compared to 9.92 per cent in August, on rising prices of food, manufactured items, and fuel and power, government data showed on Wednesday.

Inflation in the food index rose to 8.66 per cent in September from 7.05 per cent in August.

Drivers of Inflationary Pressure

In manufactured items, WPI inflation was at a series high of 9.76 per cent, higher than 8.37 per cent in August.

WPI graph

In the fuel and power basket, Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 25.85 per cent in September, compared to 22.93 per cent in the previous month.

Across groups, mineral oils (containing petroleum products), food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, coal and lignite, manufacture of basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, textiles, rubber and plastic products and electrical equipments have been drivers of WPI inflation in September 2026, the Commerce and Industry ministry said while releasing the WPI data.

Global Factors and RBI Response

The WPI has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of this fiscal year as the West Asia war and the resultant blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which the majority of crude oil is imported into India, pushed up global crude and fertiliser costs with a spillover effect on food and commodity prices.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee, last week hiked benchmark policy rates by 25 bps to 5.50 per cent.

Retail inflation data released earlier this week showed inflation rose to a 23-month high of 5.54 per cent in September, from 4.83 per cent in August, driven by a sharp rise in food prices.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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