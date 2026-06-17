India World's Largest Exporter Of AI-STEM Professionals

India now ranks among the world's top three destinations for both AI and STEM talent, holding roughly a 6 per cent share of globally mobile AI talent and a 7 per cent share of STEM talent.

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Global Talent Mobility Slows

The international movement of highly skilled professionals fell sharply in 2025, with cross-border relocations dropping from 3.7 million to 3.3 million -- a decline of about 11 per cent and roughly 430,000 fewer movers than the previous year, according to a report.

The pullback was steepest among specialists: STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) talent fell 13 per cent, artificial intelligence (AI) talent 12 per cent, and research professionals 19 per cent, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) titled BCG Top Talent Tracker, Q2 2026.

Yet even as overall mobility contracts, competition for the workers who do choose to move, particularly those with AI expertise, is intensifying.

Key Points Global cross-border movement of highly skilled professionals declined 11 per cent in 2025, according to BCG data.

Mobility among STEM, AI and research professionals dropped sharply as countries adopted more selective immigration policies.

India strengthened its share across all talent categories, recording the biggest gain in global AI talent.

Canada and the UK lost market share, while Gulf countries continued attracting skilled global professionals.

AI Talent Competition Intensifies

"India continues to be a critical cog in the wheel in every major talent category globally, despite the tempering of overall global talent mobility amid more selective immigration policies worldwide.

"Despite the overall slowdown, attractive destinations like the US, United Arab Emirates, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continue to be top attractors of global talent, given the opportunities in their ecosystems and attractive compensation," said Abhishek Bhatia, managing director and partner, India leader -- global advantage practice, BCG.

India continues to be the world's largest net exporter of highly skilled professionals, including STEM, AI, and research talent, Bhatia added.

"Organisations need to continue prioritising talent and talent development, as well as evaluating their value proposition to attract and retain highly skilled workers from the global talent pool," he said.

India Strengthens Global Position

The latest edition of BCG's proprietary tracker analysed real-time mobility data on 221 million highly skilled professionals, defined as those holding at least a bachelor's degree, across more than 200 destinations through the end of 2025.

This edition also introduces a new category: research talent, comprising individuals with doctoral (PhD) degrees, who represent the most educated segment of the mobile talent pool and a leading indicator of where future science and innovation will concentrate.

"The headline numbers mask something more consequential beneath the surface," said Johann Harnoss, a partner and associate director at BCG and a co-author of the report.

"The US is extending its lead in highly skilled, STEM, and research talent, even against the backdrop of tighter immigration policy.

"But in AI, it is not. Whether this proves a temporary levelling or the start of a structural shift may become one of the defining questions of the next decade of the global technology race."

Canada And UK Lose Ground

The country-level shifts are striking.

Canada, once a top three destination for highly skilled talent, dropped to seventh place, recording the largest single-year market share loss among major destinations (-2.1 percentage points/pp).

The UK, despite maintaining a top three standing in highly skilled, AI, and research categories, lost ground across all talent groups.

Gulf States Gain Momentum

India was one of the few major destinations to strengthen its position across all four talent categories tracked.

It now ranks among the world's top three destinations for both AI and STEM talent, holding roughly a 6 per cent share of globally mobile AI talent and a 7 per cent share of STEM talent.

India recorded the largest single-year gain in AI talent share of any major destination, adding 1.3 pp.

India gained share in every category: AI (+1.3), STEM (+0.7), research (+0.3), and highly skilled (+0.2).

A strong return of highly skilled non-resident Indians is reinforcing this momentum, deepening the country's domestic talent base.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff