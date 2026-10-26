India's VC Funding Remains Flat, Focus Shifts to Deeptech

India's venture capital funding for startups has seen a period of stagnation over the last three years, even as a significant shift towards larger, concentrated investments in deeptech and AI sectors signals evolving investor strategies.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points India's VC equity funding for startups has remained largely flat over the past three years, with $10.9 billion raised across 1,253 rounds in 2026 (January-October 15).

Despite flat overall funding, the average equity funding per round increased to $8.6 million in 2026, up from $5.1 million in 2025, indicating a greater concentration of capital in fewer startups.

VCs are increasingly favouring deeptech, AI, and clean energy startups, with a significant portion of investment going to a select group of companies like Sarvam AI, Inox Clean Energy, and Emergent BioSolutions.

The top 10 startups by funds raised accounted for nearly 36 per cent of all VC equity funding during the period, securing a combined $3.92 billion.

The stagnation in VC investment is attributed to cautious investors, subdued stock markets, and the longer investment horizon required for deeptech companies.

India’s venture capital (VC) equity funding for startups has remained largely flat over the past three years. Between January and October 15, funding in calendar year 2026 added up to $10.9 billion across 1,253 rounds, up just 6.8 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

In the corresponding period of 2025, startups raised $10.2 billion in equity funding through 1,982 rounds, compared with $10.4 billion across the first 10 months of 2024.

Shifting Investment Landscape

According to Tracxn data, the average equity funding per round rose to $8.6 million in 2026, from $5.1 million in the year-ago period. The higher average, despite the sharp decline in the number of rounds, points to a greater concentration of capital in fewer startups.

VCs have increasingly favoured a select group of startups, with a large share of investment concentrated in a handful of companies.

Several of the top 10 startups by funds raised, including generative artificial intelligence (AI) startup Sarvam AI, clean energy developer Inox Clean Energy, and life sciences company Emergent BioSolutions, secured funding in two separate rounds during the period.

Sarvam, for instance, raised $255.1 million in a Series B round in January, followed by another $90.4 million in August.

The top 10 startups by total funds raised between January and October accounted for nearly 36 per cent of all VC equity funding during the period, securing a combined $3.92 billion.

Valuations also rose. Among the top 10 startups, publicly available data for seven showed their combined valuations climbing to $10.3 billion in 2026, from $9.3 billion in 2025.

Reasons for Stagnation and Future Outlook

Explaining the near-stagnation in VC investment, Anjan Ray, investment partner at Navam Capital, which invests in deeptech companies, said, "We hypothesise that VC funding has been relatively flat because their sources of funds — namely family offices, financial institutions, and high networth individuals who have invested in the stock market — are staying out as the market remains subdued.

"Also, less VC money is going towards consumertech and finance startups, and more towards deeptech, where one needs a longer horizon, perhaps as much as a decade, before an exit. Investors are therefore proceeding cautiously as they learn about deeptech, its ecosystem, and the potential risks and disruptions."

The largest deal during the period was undertaken by Nxtra Data, the data centre business of Bharti Airtel.

It raised $1 billion in a round led by Alpha Wave Global.

Mumbai-based Neysa, which helps companies integrate AI into their operations, raised $600 million in a Series B round led by Blackstone.

The funding lifted its valuation from $800 million to $1.4 billion.

Sarvam, one of the companies supported by the IndiaAI Mission, raised a total of $345 million across two rounds from prominent investors, including Nvidia Corporation and HCLTech.

The funding helped it attain unicorn status in June, with a valuation of $1.5 billion.