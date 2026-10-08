India-US Trade Talks Hit Roadblock

While India and the US have narrowed their differences, the remaining issues will be the hardest to resolve

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

India and the US are unlikely to see a breakthrough in trade negotiations in the near term, as the two sides remain divided over market access, agriculture, purchases of US goods, and India's imports of Russian oil, according to BMI (formerly Business Monitor International), a FitchSolutions company.

However, the agency said they may eventually conclude only a narrow interim trade deal.

'We expect India and the US eventually to conclude a narrow interim trade deal, although the remaining differences make a near-term breakthrough unlikely,' the agency said in a report on the outlook for the India-US interim trade agreement.

India and the US began negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement in March last year, with the aim of concluding an interim deal by the fall of 2025.

More than a year after that target, with the fall of 2026 underway, talks are still ongoing.

Key Points India and the US are unlikely to reach a breakthrough in trade negotiations in the near term, BMI said.

Market access, agriculture, US goods purchases and India's Russian oil imports remain key differences.

BMI expects the two countries may eventually conclude a narrow interim trade deal.

Negotiations could continue towards the December 14-15 G20 summit in Miami.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the talks had reached a plateau beyond which further concessions were difficult.

India-US Trade Negotiations Continue

BMI expects negotiations to continue towards the December 14-15 Group of Twenty summit in Miami, which could serve as the next political anchor, although it considers an agreement by then unlikely.

The two countries had reached an agreement in February and issued a joint statement, under which the US committed to cut reciprocal tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, while India committed to ramping up energy purchases from the US.

However, soon after, the supreme court of the United States struck down the legal basis for the reciprocal tariff.

Since then, New Delhi and Washington have again engaged in negotiations to finalise updated terms of the deal.

India has also sought a mechanism to ensure it gets a tariff advantage in the US over other competing economies under the trade deal.

Market Access Remains Key Issue

While India and the US have narrowed their differences, the remaining issues will be the hardest to resolve, the BMI report observed.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the two partners had reached a plateau in the negotiations, beyond which it was difficult for either side to offer further concessions.

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