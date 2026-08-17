India's Unemployment Rate Falls to 5.1% in July

India's job market witnessed a positive trend in July 2026, with the overall unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and above falling to 5.1 per cent, as revealed by the latest government survey.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The overall unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above declined to 5.1 per cent in July 2026, a decrease from 5.5 per cent in June 2026.

Rural unemployment rate saw a significant dip from 5 per cent to 4.5 per cent, while urban unemployment remained stable at 6.7 per cent.

The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) increased to 55.4 per cent in July 2026 from 54.4 per cent in June 2026, with notable increases in rural and female LFPR.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) also showed an improving trend, rising to 52.5 per cent in July 2026 from 51.4 per cent in the previous month, particularly for rural females.

Overall unemployment rate among persons aged 15 years and above declined to 5.1 per cent in July 2026 from 5.5 per cent in the previous month, according to a government survey.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO), released on Monday, the Unemployment Rate (UR) among persons aged 15 years and above was 4.5 per cent in rural areas, down from 5 per cent in the previous month.

The urban UR remained almost steady at 6.7 per cent in July 2026 compared to 6.6 per cent in June 2026.

Comparative Analysis of Unemployment Trends

Compared with July 2025, the overall UR and rural UR remained broadly stable in July 2026, whereas the urban UR decreased by 0.5 percentage point from 7.2 per cent in July 2025.

Rural UR across genders and urban male UR declined, it stated.

Among males aged 15 years and above, the overall UR declined from 5.3 per cent in June 2026 to 5.0 per cent in July 2026.This is also lower by 0.3 percentage points as compared to July 2025 (5.3 per cent).

The rural male UR declined from 4.9 per cent in June 2026 to 4.6 per cent in July 2026 and was at the same level observed in July, 2025.

While the urban male UR maintained broad stability in comparison with the previous month, it declined by 0.7 percentage point to 5.9 per cent in July 2026 against 6.6 per cent in July, 2025.

Gender-Specific Unemployment and Labour Force Participation

For females aged 15 years and above, the overall and rural UR in July 2026 decreased in comparison to June 2026.

However, it remained above the level observed a year ago in July, 2025.

The urban female UR increased by 0.4 percentage points to 8.8 per cent in July 2026 from 8.4 per cent in June 2026, while it remained broadly stable compared with the July 2025 level (8.7 per cent).

The overall male and female UR declined in July, 2026 compared to June, 2026, it stated.

At the all-India level, the monthly estimates are based on information collected from a total number of 371,021 persons surveyed.

The present Monthly Bulletin for July, 2026 is the sixteenth in the series.

The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above increased to 55.4 per cent in July, 2026, from 54.4 per cent in June, 2026.

After declining from March to May, 2026 and remaining unchanged in June, 2026, the overall LFPR increased in July, 2026.

Regional and Annual LFPR Trends

The same trend was also observed in rural areas, where the LFPR for persons aged 15 years and above increased to 58.0 per cent in July, 2026, from 56.6 per cent in June, 2026, registering an increase of 1.4 percentage points.

In urban areas, LFPR increased marginally, from 50.1 per cent in June, 2026 to 50.4 per cent in July, 2026.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the overall LFPR increased by 0.5 percentage point, from 54.9 per cent in July, 2025 to 55.4 per cent in July, 2026.

During the same period, rural LFPR also increased by 1.1 percentage points, from 56.9 per cent to 58.0 per cent, while urban LFPR experienced a marginal decline by 0.3 percentage point, from 50.7 per cent to 50.4 per cent.

The overall female LFPR experienced a noticeable increase from 32.7 per cent in June 2026 to 34.4 per cent in July 2026.

During the same period, rural female LFPR increased from 36.6 per cent to 38.8 per cent and urban female LFPR increased from 24.8 per cent to 25.3 per cent.

Compared to July, 2025, the overall female LFPR increased by 1.1 percentage points, from 33.3 per cent to 34.4 per cent in July, 2026.

In rural areas, female LFPR rose by 1.9 percentage points, from 36.9 per cent to 38.8 per cent, while urban female LFPR declined marginally by 0.5 percentage point, from 25.8 per cent to 25.3 per cent.

Worker Population Ratio Shows Improvement

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in the age group 15 years and above showed a broadly improving trend in July, 2026 across sectors.

The overall WPR increased to 52.5 per cent in July 2026 from 51.4 per cent in June 2026.

In rural areas, WPR increased to 55.4 per cent in July 2026 from 53.8 per cent in June 2026, indicating an increase of 1.6 percentage points.

WPR in urban areas increased marginally to 47.0 per cent from 46.8 per cent during the same period.

Notably, rural female WPR increased by 2.5 percentage points from 34.7 per cent in June 2026 to 37.2 per cent in July 2026, and urban female WPR increased from 22.7 per cent to 23.1 per cent during the same period.

A year-on-year comparison shows that overall WPR is higher by 0.5 percentage point in July 2026 (52.5 per cent) against July 2025 (52.0 per cent).

While the urban WPR was recorded at the same level (47.0 per cent) during the period, the rural WPR witnessed an increase of 1.0 percentage point (55.4 per cent vs 54.4 per cent).

Female WPR in rural areas increased sharply to 37.2 per cent in July 2026 from 34.7 per cent in the previous month.