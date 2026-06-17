India-UK trade pact: 85% of India's exports out of British steel measures

India has successfully safeguarded its steel export interests under the free trade agreement with the UK, ensuring 85 per cent of its outbound shipments are exempt from Britain's steel safeguard measures, ahead of the comprehensive economic and trade agreement coming into force on July 15.

Photograph: Babu/Reuters

Key Points India has secured a consensus with the UK to protect its steel export interests under the upcoming free trade agreement (CETA), with 85 per cent of shipments exempt from Britain's steel safeguard measures.

The comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) between India and the UK is set to come into force from July 15, following successful resolution of the steel safeguard issue.

India's steel interests are protected through a combination of country-specific quotas (CSQ), residual quotas, and access under the Authorised Use Scheme (AUS).

From July 1, 2026, the UK will implement new steel measures, reducing overall tariff-free import quotas by 60 per cent, with a 50 per cent tariff on imports exceeding these levels.

The UK's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), or Import Carbon Pricing Mechanism, will begin in 2027, potentially affecting Indian exports worth $775 million in sectors like iron, steel, and aluminium.

India's steel export interests have been safeguarded under the free trade agreement with the UK, with 85 per cent of the sector's outbound shipments remaining outside Britain's steel safeguard measures, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The two countries have announced that the comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) will come into force from July 15.

The UK's steel safeguard measure became a sticking point in implementing the pact, which was signed on July 24, 2025.

Safeguarding Bilateral Steel Trade

"Demonstrating the collaborative strength of the India-UK CETA, India and the United Kingdom have successfully reached a landmark consensus to safeguard and promote bilateral steel trade," it said, adding "85 per cent of India's exports are out of the Steel measures.

"Along the lines under the Steel measures, India's interest has been protected through a mix of CSQ (country-specific quota), residual quota and access under Authorised Use Scheme (AUS)".

The statement added that following constructive deliberations regarding the UK's upcoming steel measures effective July 1, 2026, both sides mutually agreed to protect commercial interests, minimise market disruptions, and ensure an overall balanced and stable trading environment for exporters.

On June 2, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held talks with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle on this issue.

UK's New Steel Measures and Carbon Tax

From July 1, 2026, the UK will limit tariff-free steel imports, reducing overall quota volumes by 60 per cent compared to the steel safeguard measure.

Any imports above these levels will then face a 50 per cent tariff.

The measure will apply to imports of steel products that can also be made in the UK.

Earlier, Britain had safeguard measures that also imposed import quotas. The new measures had reduced that quota.

In December 2023, the UK government also decided to implement its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) starting in 2027.

According to the economic think tank GTRI, India's exports worth $775 million to the UK may be affected by Britain's decision to introduce a carbon tax on products such as iron and steel, aluminium, fertiliser, and cement from 2027.

The UK, after the European Union (EU), will be the second economy to implement CBAM.

The UK calls the move the Import Carbon Pricing Mechanism, which will initially focus on sectors such as iron, steel, aluminium, fertiliser, hydrogen, ceramics, glass, and cement.

This tax could range from 14-24 per cent of the import value on full phase-out of free allowances under the ETS (Emissions Trading Scheme).

India's exports of iron and steel products to the UK stood at $893.4 million in 2025-26.