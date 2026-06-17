India-UK FTA: Alcobev Industry Welcomes Tariff Cuts, Domestic Makers Seek Level Playing Field

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement, set to be implemented on July 15, 2024, is poised to significantly impact the alcoholic beverage sector by reducing tariffs on UK whisky and gin, a move welcomed by industry bodies but also prompting calls from domestic manufacturers for a level playing field.

Photograph: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Key Points The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to come into force on July 15, 2024, reducing duties on UK whisky and gin from 150% to 75%, and further to 40% over ten years.

Industry bodies like ISWAI anticipate the FTA will strengthen bilateral trade, support industry growth, and allow Indian consumers access to premium international brands at more affordable prices.

Domestic manufacturers, represented by CIABC, are urging state governments to withdraw existing concessions for bottled-in-origin (BIO) imported brands, arguing these make imported products cheaper than Indian-made ones.

The reduction in tariffs on bulk Scotch whisky imports is expected to benefit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturers by improving product quality and enhancing global competitiveness.

Despite the growth in imported spirits, they currently account for only about 2.5% of India's total alcoholic spirits market, with Scotch whisky dominating imports.

Industry bodies representing alcoholic beverage makers on Wednesday welcomed the implementation of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it would boost bilateral trade, support premiumisation of the domestic market and strengthen the spirits value chain, even as domestic manufacturers sought withdrawal of concessions enjoyed by imported liquor brands in some states.

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said the landmark pact would further strengthen economic ties between India and the UK across sectors and lead to higher bilateral trade and investment.

Concerns of Domestic Manufacturers

However, CIABC, which represents IMFL players, urged state governments to withdraw concessions such as lower brand registration fees and reduced excise duties extended to bottled-in-origin (BIO) brands, arguing that such incentives have made imported alcoholic beverages cheaper than products manufactured in India.

"With import duties being cut drastically, it is high time that state governments end all concessions currently extended to BIO brands.

"This has created a situation where importing alcobev products is becoming cheaper than producing them in India," said CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer.

Benefits for Premium Brands and Consumers

Meanwhile, the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), which represents leading premium alcoholic beverage companies (mostly MNCs), said the pact will strengthen bilateral trade, support industry growth and create new opportunities for the country's alcoholic beverages sector.

ISWAI said the reduction in tariffs on Scotch whisky imports from the UK, including bulk Scotch used for bottling and blending in India, is expected to generate value across the spirits value chain while widening consumer choice.

"The coming into force of the agreement and the resulting tariff reductions offer significant strategic benefits for both countries," ISWAI CEO Sanjit Padhi said.

According to Padhi, the agreement will enable India's increasingly aspirational consumers to access premium international brands at more affordable prices, while also supporting growth in related sectors such as tourism, hospitality and retail.

FTA Details and Market Impact

The commerce ministry on Wednesday said the India-UK FTA will come into force on July 15 this year.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was inked on July 24 last year.

As per the FTA signed in London between the two governments, India is reducing duty on UK whisky and gin from 150 per cent to 75 per cent and further to 40 per cent in the tenth year of the deal.

According to ISWAI, India sells over 400 million cases of Indian alcoholic spirits annually, while imported spirits account for only about 2.5 per cent of the total market.

Whisky dominates the imported spirits category, with Scotch accounting for around 81 per cent of overall imports of 9.9 million cases.

The association noted that nearly 79 per cent of Scotch imported into India is in bulk form and is used by Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturers for bottling and blending operations.

It said tariff rationalisation would help relevant IMFL manufacturers improve the quality of their India-made products, enhance global competitiveness and support exports.

The FTA, ISWAI added, reflects the commitment of both India and the UK to deepen economic ties while ensuring a calibrated approach that balances market access with the interests of domestic industry.

Abneesh Roy from Nuvama Institutional Equities said "It has been long-awaited and hence a positive, which will lead to improvement of margins and volumes."

It will have twin benefits RM cost of scotch gets cheaper, and the end product, if imported, can also be made more affordable, driving volume scale-up.