India-UK Trade Deal to Kick Off July 15, PM Modi Confirms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will officially come into effect on July 15, 2026, promising a significant boost to bilateral trade and investment and unlocking new opportunities across various sectors.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his British counterpart Keir Starmer. Photograph: Kin Cheung/Reuters

Key Points The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is set to come into force on July 15, 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the agreement will significantly boost bilateral trade and investment between India and the UK.

The trade deal is expected to create numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, MSMEs, startups, and innovators.

Modi highlighted that the pact will contribute meaningfully to the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on July 15 and it will significantly boost bilateral trade and investment ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Unlocking New Opportunities

The prime minister said the trade deal will unlock numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, startups and innovators.

"A historic milestone for India-UK relations. Delighted to note that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 15th July 2026," Modi said on social media.

Boosting Bilateral Ties

"This agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment. It will also unlock numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, MSMEs, startups and innovators and contribute meaningfully to the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

The prime minister said the trade pact will bring significant momentum to the economic ties between India and the UK.