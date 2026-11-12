India To Build Civilian Aircraft In Two Years, Boost Airport Capacity

India's Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu outlined ambitious plans for the nation to emerge as a significant aerospace manufacturing hub, with goals to produce indigenous civilian aircraft and drastically expand airport infrastructure by 2029.

Key Points India aims to produce made-in-India civilian passenger aircraft within two years, focusing on domestic manufacturing opportunities.

Airport passenger handling capacity is set to expand to 800 million by 2029, with plans for 100 new airports and 200 modern heliports.

The UDAN regional air connectivity scheme has significantly boosted domestic air traffic, increasing travel between tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities by approximately 2.3 times since 2014.

International collaborations, such as Embraer's joint venture with Adani Group, will establish an aircraft assembly line in India within two years.

India is developing a robust ecosystem for aviation component manufacturing, with over 400 MSMEs currently supplying components worth USD 4.2 billion to major aircraft makers.

Aircraft manufacturing presents a huge opportunity in the civil aviation sector that India must capitalise on, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday, reiterating that the country will roll out made-in-India civilian passenger aircraft within two years.

The minister also said India is looking to expand its airport passenger handling capacity to 800 million by 2029 from 590 million currently, besides building 100 more airports and 200 modern heliports, especially in the Himalayan region and island cities, to enhance connectivity.

Naidu was speaking at a session, "AERO-VALUE 2026: Positioning Andhra Pradesh as India's next-gen aerospace and aviation hub", on the opening day of the two-day 31st CII Partnership Summit organised in Visakhapatnam.

Boosting Regional Air Connectivity

The minister also said the central government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN has revolutionised and democratised the country's civil aviation sector, and owing to this flagship scheme, the domestic air traffic between tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities has grown approximately 2.3 times since 2014.

Focus On Indigenous Aircraft Manufacturing

"(Aircraft) manufacturing is a very big opportunity in civil aviation, which we want to focus upon. It is worth billions and billions of dollars, and this is something which we need to capitalise upon," Naidu said.

One of these opportunities is to build the whole aircraft itself, something which the government is working with international players (such as Airbus, Boeing and Embraer) and trying to bring their ecosystem of manufacturing here, he added.

"I can proudly say, in fact, our Prime Minister has also said this many times that within two years, India is going to make a made-in-India civilian aircraft right here in the country. This is going to be a great achievement, a game changer for our civil aviation network," the minister said.

International Partnerships And Component Ecosystem

He said Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer has agreed to partner in a joint venture with India's Adani Group, and they are now coming to India.

"They want to set up their shop here. And within two years of their establishment, we will have a final assembly line for their aircraft in the country, which is going to increase the speed with which these aircraft are going to come into our Indian air fleet. And this is one part of it, the manufacturing, which we want to focus upon," Naidu said.

Stating that building a manufacturing ecosystem for the components which go into the making of an aircraft is also an area of scope for the country, and added that India can capitalise on this opportunity here as well.

"We already have a big, great ecosystem for aviation component manufacturing. There are more than 400 MSMEs, which are already working with Boeing and also Airbus to upgrade their (MSMEs) quality of manufacturing, to give them the opportunity to manufacture some of the components that they require," he said.

These MSMEs are currently supplying components worth USD 4.2 billion to these aircraft makers, he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh plans to establish an aerospace and defence manufacturing cluster on the lines of the Morocco aerospace model.

Transforming Air Travel Patterns

Naidu said that the air passenger traffic pattern has seen a shift since the launch of the UDAAN scheme and the government putting a lot of emphasis on growing domestic aviation and routes, besides starting to build the tier 2 and tier 3 city airports.

"The travel between the tier 2 cities, travel between tier 2 and tier 3 cities has increased more than four times in the country in the last 12 years. This is where the real potential of our country lies, and that is where we want to focus as we go forward," he said.

"And this, I see, is a fundamental shift. It indicates that more first-time flyers from the middle class and neo-middle class are taking up air travel. And secondly, there is an increased connectivity between smaller airports, and they are not just relying on connecting through metros," he added.