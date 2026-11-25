India and Singapore have inked a crucial Memorandum of Understanding to bolster India's aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector, aiming to transform the nation into a regional aviation hub and reduce reliance on foreign services.

Key Points India and Singapore will cooperate on developing skills, training, and infrastructure for aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) in India.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the MoU on Wednesday, aiming to position India as a regional aviation workshop and reduce reliance on overseas maintenance services.

The cooperation includes joint development of industry-oriented curriculum for Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) training and exchange programmes with Singapore MRO entities.

The initiative will strengthen Indian training institutions through knowledge exchange and industry exposure, contributing to domestic MRO infrastructure development.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu highlighted India's unprecedented growth in air traffic, creating an increasing demand for domestic MRO capabilities and skilled AMEs.

India and Singapore will cooperate on developing skills, training capabilities and infrastructure for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft as well as its components in India, which is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets.

Boosting India's Aviation MRO Capabilities

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of India and the Republic of Singapore on 'Cooperation in Skills and Industry Development within the Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Sector (MRO)'.

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said the objective of this MoU is also to position India as the regional aviation workshop.

"The proposed cooperation will enable Indian training institutions to strengthen their curriculum and training capabilities through knowledge exchange and industry exposure. The initiative is also expected to contribute to the development of domestic MRO infrastructure through greater industry participation and over time, reduce India's dependence on overseas maintenance services," the civil aviation ministry said in a release.

Strategic Goals of the India-Singapore MoU

The MoU will help provide a framework for facilitating the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices between the two countries.

Under the MoU, both sides will work towards joint development of an industry-oriented curriculum for Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) training as well as for sharing expertise and capacity building of Indian institutes.

There will be internship and exchange programmes with Singapore MRO entities, enabling Indian students to gain practical industry experience, the ministry said. The ministry said it will also facilitate partnerships between Indian and Singaporean industry stakeholders to support the expansion of MRO facilities.

Meeting Growing Demand for Skilled AMEs

Naidu said India is witnessing unprecedented growth in air traffic, with airlines steadily expanding their aircraft fleets. This has created an increasing demand for domestic MRO capabilities and skilled AMEs.

"We want to see every aircraft component, including the landing gear, the radomes, engines, cockpit displays, seats, wings and the smallest of the parts, getting repaired in India.

"... dependence on overseas maintenance services often results in higher costs and longer aircraft downtime for our airlines. This strategic MoU will enable us to meet our own growing requirements for skilled AMEs and advanced MRO facilities," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Air India is co-owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1 per cent stake in the carrier.