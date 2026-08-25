How India Can Achieve A USD 55 Trillion Economy By 2047

Former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian details India's ambitious strategy to achieve a USD 55 trillion economy by 2047, focusing on AI, young talent, and dominance in critical sunrise sectors.

Key Points India aims for a USD 55 trillion economy by 2047, driven by compounding growth and strategic policies.

Leveraging a young demographic in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is crucial for economic expansion.

Dominance in sunrise sectors like space and defence technology will be key for global leadership.

Sustained 8% real GDP growth and high-quality Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) are essential.

Expanding high-value manufacturing and integrating into global value chains will bolster economic pillars.

India can build a USD 55 trillion economy by 2047 by capitalising on its young demographic in artificial intelligence and dominating key sunrise sectors, according to former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian.

Addressing 'India 2047 Leaders TALK', Subramanian said sustained 8 per cent real GDP growth, coupled with strategic capital deployment, will unlock compounding value across India's core economic pillars. "Building a USD 55 trillion Viksit Bharat by 2047 is an achievable reality driven by the power of compounding growth, ethical wealth creation, and bold structural policy," Subramanian said.

Leveraging AI And Young Demographic For Growth

He highlighted the critical interplay of attracting high-quality Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), expanding world-class electronics and industrial manufacturing under global value chain integrations, and cultivating a hyper-skilled young talent pool proficient in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"By expanding high-value manufacturing, harnessing our vast young demographic in AI and emerging capabilities, and establishing global dominance in sunrise sectors like space and defence tech, India is not merely expanding its economic footprint -- it is delivering a resilient economic blueprint for the modern world," he said.

Strategic Focus On Sunrise Sectors

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its World Economic Outlook for April 2026 noted India's nominal GDP at USD 3.92 trillion for 2025-26, which makes India the sixth-largest economy in the world. Subramanian, a former IMF Executive Director for India and South Asia, also spoke about India's strategic leap into high-barrier frontier industries -- specifically defence manufacturing, dual-use technology transfer, and commercial space tech -- as vital catalysts for technological self-reliance, national defence capabilities, and high-value export growth.

According to RBI's latest economic growth forecast, the Indian economy in the current financial year is projected to grow at 6.7 per cent, supported by robust domestic demand, manufacturing and services activity and strong exports, despite heightened global uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflict and trade tensions.