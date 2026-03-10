HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Textile Recycling Market in India to Reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2030

Textile Recycling Market in India to Reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2030

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 10, 2026 21:49 IST

India's textile recycling market is projected to reach a staggering USD 3.5 billion by 2030, offering substantial green job opportunities and driving sustainable practices within the textile industry.

Key Points

  • India's textile recycling market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030, creating significant economic opportunities.
  • The Indian textile industry generates approximately 70.73 lakh tonnes of textile waste annually, highlighting the need for improved recycling infrastructure.
  • Panipat is identified as a major hub for mechanical textile recycling, showcasing the potential for cluster-based recycling initiatives.
  • Over 70% of total textile waste in India is recovered for recycling, upcycling, or reuse, demonstrating a strong existing recovery network.
  • The informal collection and sorting network in India diverts about 55% of post-consumer textile waste from landfills, supporting millions of livelihoods.

India's textile recycling market could reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030, with the potential to generate around one lakh green jobs, according to a report released on Tuesday by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh.

The report titled "Mapping of Textile Waste Value Chain in India" provides a comprehensive assessment of textile waste generation, recovery pathways, recycling technologies and opportunities to strengthen circularity across India's textile value chain.

 

The minister said that India's textile sector, one of the largest in the world, has significant potential to lead the global transition towards sustainable and circular production systems.

He stated that India's textile industry continues to expand rapidly, and it is important that this growth is aligned with sustainability goals.

Textile Waste and Recycling Practices

The study report maps both pre-consumer and post-consumer textile waste streams, identifies recycling practices across clusters, documents emerging technologies and outlines policy recommendations to strengthen India's circular textile ecosystem.

It estimates that India generates approximately 70.73 lakh tonnes of textile waste annually. Of this, 42 per cent originates from pre-consumer sources such as manufacturing waste, while 58 per cent arises from post-consumer disposal.

Cluster analysis shows that Panipat is emerging as a major hub for mechanical textile recycling, with waste from several textile clusters transported there for processing.

The report notes that developing recycling infrastructure at the cluster level across textile hubs could significantly improve efficiency and enable recycling closer to the source of waste generation.

Waste Recovery and Reuse

According to the report, more than 70 per cent of the total textile waste is currently recovered and routed into recycling, upcycling, downcycling or reuse streams.

The findings further indicate that around 95 per cent of pre-consumer textile waste is recovered, reflecting the strength of recovery networks across the value chain.

The report highlights that the spinning sector has established a benchmark for closed-loop operations, with nearly 100 per cent of spinning waste reintegrated in situ into production.

Soft waste generated during spinning is immediately reused within the same process due to homogeneous waste streams, proximity between generation and processing and established quality standards for recycled inputs.

The analysis also notes that about 55 per cent of India's post-consumer textile waste is diverted from landfills, largely through an extensive informal collection and sorting network.

This ecosystem sustains around 40-45 lakh livelihoods, predominantly women from marginalised communities engaged in the collection, sorting and redistribution of used textiles.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

China-Plus-One to push Indian textile exports to $65 bn by 2026: Study
China-Plus-One to push Indian textile exports to $65 bn by 2026: Study
India-EU pact weaves new hope into $100 bn textile export dream
India-EU pact weaves new hope into $100 bn textile export dream
10 million new jobs in textiles to remain a dream
10 million new jobs in textiles to remain a dream
Global fashion brands might give 'Made in India' label a miss
Global fashion brands might give 'Made in India' label a miss
Labour, tax reforms to boost apparel, leather sectors: Survey
Labour, tax reforms to boost apparel, leather sectors: Survey

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

Oxford students praise India's inclusive education at UNHRC2:10

Oxford students praise India's inclusive education at UNHRC

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit1:44

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO