Fiscal Strain: 18 States Exceed Deficit Ceiling, Revenue Surplus Declines

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General reveals that 18 Indian states breached their fiscal deficit ceiling in FY25, indicating a significant deterioration in state finances comparable to the Covid-19 pandemic period and raising concerns about fiscal responsibility.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Eighteen Indian states surpassed the 3 per cent GSDP fiscal deficit ceiling in FY25, a significant increase comparable to the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim recorded the highest fiscal deficits, with Meghalaya at 8.69 per cent of GSDP.

The number of states with a revenue surplus decreased from 16 in FY24 to 13 in FY25, with Bihar, Mizoram, and Telangana shifting to revenue deficit.

Total liabilities for 13 states exceeded the Fifteenth Finance Commission's indicative debt ceiling target of 32.8 per cent of GSDP by FY25.

Despite increased total expenditure, states' spending structure remains rigid, with salaries, pensions, interest payments, subsidies, and grants absorbing a substantial share.

Eighteen of India's 28 states overshot the fiscal deficit ceiling of 3 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 2024-25 (FY25), the third annual review of state finances released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Tuesday showed, noting that the deterioration is comparable only to the increase seen during the Covid year of 2020-21.

According to the report, Meghalaya recorded the steepest fiscal deficit at 8.69 per cent of GSDP, followed by Nagaland at 6.14 per cent and Sikkim at 5.59 per cent.

Moreover, 14 states -- including Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Odisha -- recorded an upsurge of more than 25 per cent in fiscal deficit in FY25 over FY24 in value terms.

Declining Revenue Surplus and Rising Liabilities

Additionally, the number of states with revenue surplus declined to 13 in FY25 from 16 in FY24. Bihar, Mizoram, and Telangana turned from revenue surplus to revenue deficit in FY25.

The Covid pandemic placed severe fiscal strain on state governments, characterised by sharp declines in revenue and heightened expenditure commitments.

"Fiscal responsibility indicators for the period 2015-16 to 2024-25 reveals that all states together remained in revenue and fiscal deficit.

"Revenue deficit rose sharply in FY21, being the Covid pandemic period.

"There has been substantial increase in fiscal deficit in FY21 and FY25," the report said.

Total liabilities of states as on March 31, 2025 showed a wide variation from 15.79 per cent of GSDP in case of Odisha to 52.84 per cent of GSDP in case of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the decade from FY16 to FY25, total liabilities of all states combined as a percentage of GSDP increased from 24.19 per cent to 27.89 per cent.

"Considering the indicative debt ceiling target of 32.8 per cent of GSDP, set by the Fifteenth Finance Commission for states' fiscal consolidation path by FY25, 13 states had total liabilities more than this ceiling," the CAG said.

Expert Analysis and Fiscal Rigidity

D K Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India, said the combined liabilities of all states, including public debt and public account liabilities, translate to 28.5 per cent of nominal GDP based on the newly released 2022-23 base year series.

"In contrast, total liabilities of the Government of India (GoI), net of on-lending to the states, evaluated at market exchange rates is estimated at 55.4 per cent of GDP in 2024-25.

"If these numbers are evaluated against the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) 2018 norms, both levels of governments exceed their corresponding target levels of 20 per cent for the states and 40 per cent for the GoI," he added.

Srivastava said if the debt levels are evaluated against the sustainable norms given by the Twelfth Finance Commission of 28 per cent of GDP each, the position of states considered as a group appears to be much better, while the GoI has still to recover from the post-Covid stress.

States' Own Tax Revenue (SOTR), the largest component of revenue receipts, is rising significantly in absolute terms and increasing its share from about 49.55 per cent to nearly 50.13 per cent, although its buoyancy weakened in FY25 over FY24.

The states' share in Union taxes grew markedly, reflecting higher tax devolution under the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Finance Commissions, while reliance on grants-in-aid and central assistance declined. Non-tax revenue increased in value but continued to contribute a modest share to total receipts.

On the capital side, public debt receipts grew sharply over the period and constituted almost the entire capital receipts of the states in FY25.

Capital expenditure was 16.59 per cent of total state spending in FY25.

"Over the period of FY16 to FY25, despite a substantial increase in total expenditure, the expenditure structure remained largely unchanged, with salaries, pensions, interest payments, subsidies, and grants together absorbing a substantial share, indicating fiscal rigidity," the national auditor highlighted.