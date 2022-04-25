News
India staring at Rs 60,000 cr increase in 'risky debt'

India staring at Rs 60,000 cr increase in 'risky debt'

Source: PTI
April 25, 2022 22:36 IST
The ongoing headwinds like war-triggered inflation, rate tightening by RBI and weak rupee will lead to a Rs 60,000 crore increase in 'risky debt' in FY23, a ratings agency warned on Monday.

Debt

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Defining 'risky debt' as borrowings by companies having a net leverage or debt to operating profit ratio of more than five times, India Ratings said the ongoing troubles will take the stock of such loans to Rs 6.9 lakh crore by end of FY23, as against the Rs 6.3 lakh crore it would have been but for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An analysis of 1,385 corporate entities led the domestic ratings agency to trim revenue growth projection for entities in a post-war scenario and also forecast narrowing of the profit margins due to higher commodity prices, an increase in interest rates of up to 1 per cent and the rupee depreciating by a tenth.

 

Commodity consumers are likely to experience a contraction in margin by up to 3 percentage points in FY23, given the difficulty in passing on the price increase to users without impacting volumes.

However, margins are likely to improve for commodity producers by up to 4 percentage points in FY23, on account of higher realisations amid higher commodity prices, although energy costs will impact producers more, given the energy intensive nature of their operations, it noted.

There will likely be an asymmetric impact across corporate and also among companies in sectors, the agency said, adding that large entities will show resilience on account of healthy balance sheets, easy access to financing and pricing power, while small and medium entities could face headwinds due to buoyant commodity prices and firming interest rates.

A continued rupee depreciation is likely to exacerbate the challenges for both Indian importers and foreign currency borrowers in FY23, it said, pointing out that the modest improvement in demand can help entities in import-oriented sectors or net importers to pass on the impact of weak rupee to their customers.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
LIC IPO to open on May 4: Sources
Future's shareholders stare at wipeout of investments
Privatised A-I loses priority in intl traffic rights
Source military hardware locally, no imports: MoD
LIC IPO to open on May 4: Sources
South Delhi anti-encroachment drive eyes Shaheen Bagh
HDFC Bank to launch slew of digital initiatives
HDFC Bank to launch slew of digital initiatives

Air India told to repair shabby interiors

