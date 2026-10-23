India's Smartphone Market Declines 20% in Q3 2026, Samsung Regains Top Spot

India's smartphone market plunged to a decadal low in the third quarter of 2026, with a 20 per cent year-over-year decline attributed to surging memory chip prices, as Samsung reclaims the top position amidst shifting consumer behaviour and affordability challenges.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Key Points India's smartphone market declined by 20 per cent year-over-year in Q3 2026, marking a decadal low.

The primary reason for the decline was a spike in mobile device costs driven by record-high memory chip prices.

Samsung reclaimed the top spot in the market with a 17 per cent share, driven by its Galaxy A series and balanced strategy.

Indian brands, led by Ai+ Smartphone, saw a significant increase in market share, growing to 15 per cent from 3 per cent.

Consumers are extending replacement cycles and deferring upgrades due to rising device prices, particularly in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment.

India's smartphone market declined by 20 per cent year-over-year to a decadal low in the third quarter of 2026, triggered by a spike in mobile device costs due to record-high memory chip prices, according to a Counterpoint Research report published on Friday.

India's smartphone market is expected to shrink by around 13 per cent in 2026, with continued pricing pressure weighing on affordability and replacement demand, predicts Tarun Pathak, research director, Counterpoint Research.

Market Dynamics and Brand Performance

"India's smartphone shipments fell 20 per cent YoY in Q3 2026 (July–September) to their lowest level in a decade. Record-high memory prices drove up device costs, pulling down shipments for most brands.

"Amid persistently soft demand, OEMs held back on channel inventory, even ahead of the festive season," the market research firm said.

The change in market dynamics led to Samsung reclaiming the top spot in the segment with 17 per cent market share while Chinese players recorded a decline in supplies.

"With a 17 per cent share in Q3 2026, Samsung reclaimed the top spot in the market after nine quarters.

"The Galaxy A series drove volumes, supported by the brand's balanced online and offline strategy.

"Samsung's relatively measured price hikes and proactive management of rising memory costs helped it outperform the overall market," the report said.

Indian brands led by Ai+ Smartphone regained market share during the reported quarter on a year-over-year basis to 15 per cent, up from 3 per cent in the September 2025 quarter.

"Ai+ Smartphone was the fastest-growing brand in Q3 2026, recording 306 per cent YoY shipment growth, supported by an expanded product portfolio and increasing market presence," the report said.

Impact on Chinese and Premium Brands

Share of Vivo declined to 16 per cent from 20 per cent on a YoY basis, Oppo to 12 per cent from 13 per cent a year ago, while share of Xiaomi remained flat at 8 per cent.

iPhone maker Apple's share declined to 8 per cent from 9 per cent on a YoY basis.

"Apple has seen a strong start to the iPhone 18 Pro series in India, with initial sales nearly 20 per cent higher YoY than those of the iPhone 17 Pro series.

"Continued demand for the iPhone 17 lineup points to healthy consumer interest, even as Apple adjusts pricing across its portfolio amid rising memory and component costs," the report said.

Consumer Behaviour and Affordability Challenges

Shubham Singh, research analyst, Counterpoint Research, said that the third quarter marked a realignment for India's smartphone market, as a memory-led cost squeeze compounded softer consumer demand.

"Rising component costs pushed device prices higher, putting increasing pressure on affordability and weakening the traditional mass-market volume engine, particularly below Rs 15,000.

"Consumers became more selective, extended their replacement cycles and deferred upgrades, while OEMs prioritised margin protection, portfolio rationalisation and leaner channel inventory over aggressive volume expansion ahead of Diwali," he said.

Singh said that sub-Rs 20,000 shipments declined by 47 per cent in Q3 2026 as rising model prices pushed devices into higher price bands.