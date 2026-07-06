India Secures Fertiliser Supply as 15 Vessels Cross Strait of Hormuz

15 ships carrying essential raw materials successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, easing concerns over agricultural input availability.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Fifteen vessels carrying fertilisers and raw materials for India have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz following an easing of tensions between Iran and the US.

These shipments include 0.33 million tonnes of urea, 0.25 million tonnes of Di-Ammonium Phosphate and 0.11 million tonnes of sulphur, significantly boosting India's fertiliser stocks.

Natural gas supplies to fertiliser plants have been fully restored, enabling all urea plants across India to operate at full capacity and increase domestic production.

India's urea production exceeded targets in April, May, June 2026, with a total of 7.15 million tonnes produced in the first quarter of FY27.

Fertiliser stocks have risen to over 51 per cent of the estimated kharif requirement, a substantial increase from the usual 33 per cent.

The government on Sunday said that 15 vessels bound for India, carrying fertilisers and key raw materials used in their production, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since tensions between Iran and the US eased.

According to an official statement, these vessels include eight carrying 0.33 million tonnes of urea, four carrying 0.25 million tonnes of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), and three carrying 0.11 million tonnes of sulphur. Their arrival over the next few days is expected to significantly boost the country's fertiliser stocks.

Easing Tensions and Vessel Movement

Sources said around 20 vessels carrying fertilisers and related inputs for India had been stranded for several days on the other side of the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran-US conflict. Since tensions eased, 15 vessels have crossed the Strait while five more are awaiting passage.

Of the remaining five vessels, three are carrying urea and one is carrying ammonia, all of which are scheduled to sail for India in the coming days.

'One vessel is carrying 25,000 tonnes of ammonia, while another is carrying 45,000 tonnes of urea. Loading of urea is currently underway on two more vessels, while another vessel is being loaded with sulphur. The arrival of these shipments will further strengthen the country's fertiliser stocks,' the official statement said.

Restoration of Natural Gas Supplies and Production Boost

The government also said that, following sustained efforts, natural gas supplies to fertiliser plants -- which had fallen to around 65 per cent of requirements immediately after the conflict -- have now been fully restored.

'Consequently, all urea plants across the country are operating at full capacity, resulting in a significant increase in domestic production,' the statement said.

India produced around 2.09 million tonnes of urea in April 2026, exceeding the target of 2.03 million tonnes.

Production rose to 2.51 million tonnes in May against a target of 2.25 million tonnes, and further increased to 2.53 million tonnes in June, surpassing the target of 2.46 million tonnes.

Exceeding Production Targets

'Overall, in the first quarter of FY27 (April-June), India produced 7.15 million tonnes of urea against the target of 6.78 million tonnes, exceeding the target by 0.36 million tonnes,' the statement added.

In addition to urea, India produced 0.98 million tonnes of DAP during April-June against a target of 0.86 million tonnes. It also produced 2.07 million tonnes of NPKS and 1.35 million tonnes of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) during the same period.

As a result, fertiliser stocks have risen to more than 51 per cent of the estimated kharif requirement, compared with the usual level of around 33 per cent, the government said.