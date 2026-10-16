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Govt hikes windfall tax on petrol, cuts levy on diesel exports

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik October 16, 2026 11:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's government has adjusted its windfall tax on fuel exports, increasing the levy on petrol while significantly cutting it for diesel, effective October 16, to manage domestic availability and respond to global crude oil price fluctuations.

Petrol

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The government has increased the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on petrol exports to Rs 2.5 per litre, up from Rs 0.5 per litre.
  • The SAED on diesel exports, including road and infrastructure cess, has been reduced to Rs 8.5 per litre from Rs 16 per litre.
  • The duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exports remains unchanged at Rs 10.5 per litre.
  • These revisions are effective from October 16 and aim to balance domestic fuel availability with global market dynamics.
  • The windfall tax was initially imposed to ensure domestic availability and prevent exporters from exploiting global price differences during the West Asia crisis.
 

The government on Friday cut the windfall tax on diesel exports and raised the levy on petrol exports for the fortnight beginning October 16.

The duty on ATF exports has been retained at Rs 10.5 per litre for the fortnight.

Changes in Export Duties

The Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), along with the road and infrastructure cess, on diesel exports will now be Rs 8.5 per litre, down from Rs 16 per litre.

The duty on petrol exports has been hiked to Rs 2.5 per litre, from Rs 0.5 per litre, for the next fortnight.

The Finance ministry in a notification said the duty hikes will be effective from October 16.

Background and Rationale

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF on March 27 and revised the rate every fortnight.

Beginning May 16, the levy was imposed on petrol exports.

The ministry also said that there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.

The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in West Asia.

It was also aimed at preventing exporters from taking undue advantage due to price differences as global crude oil prices had risen since the war began.

The windfall tax was intended to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports amid the West Asia crises.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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IndiaATFAviation Turbine FuelSAEDSpecial Additional Excise Duty

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