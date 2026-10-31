Govt Hikes Windfall Tax on Diesel, ATF Exports, Cuts Levy on Petrol

India's government has adjusted its windfall gains tax on fuel exports, increasing levies on diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel while completely removing the duty on petrol exports, effective October 31, to balance domestic supply and global market dynamics.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points The windfall gains tax on diesel exports has been raised to Rs 11.5 per litre from Rs 8.5 per litre.

The duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exports has been marginally increased to Rs 11 per litre from Rs 10.5 per litre.

The levy on petrol exports has been reduced to zero from Rs 2.5 per litre.

These changes in export duties are effective from October 31.

The windfall tax was initially imposed to ensure domestic availability of fuel and prevent exporters from exploiting global price differences.

The government on Saturday hiked windfall gains tax on export of diesel and ATF and slashed the levy to zero on petrol for the fortnight beginning October 31.

Changes in Export Duties

For ATF exports, the duty has been hiked marginally to Rs 11/litre, from Rs 10.5/litre for the fortnight.

The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED), along with road and infrastructure cess on export of diesel, will now be Rs 11.5 a litre, up from Rs 8.5 a litre.

Duty on petrol exports has been slashed to nil, from Rs 2.5 per litre, for the next fortnight.

The finance ministry in a notification said the duty changes will be effective from October 31.

Background and Rationale

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF on March 27 and revised the rate every fortnight.

Beginning May 16, the levy was imposed on petrol exports.

The ministry also said there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.

The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in West Asia.

It was also aimed at preventing exporters from taking undue advantage due to price differences as global crude oil prices had risen since the war began.

The windfall tax was intended to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports amid the West Asia crises.