Retail Inflation Breaches RBI's Upper Limit, Hits 6.09% in October

India's retail inflation has soared to a two-year high of 6.09 per cent in October, primarily due to escalating food prices, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's mandated upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent and setting the stage for critical monetary policy decisions.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.09 per cent in October, marking a two-year high.

This figure surpasses the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent, a threshold not breached since October 2024.

Food inflation significantly contributed to the surge, spiking to 8.94 per cent in October from 7.74 per cent in the previous month.

Key items driving food inflation included onion (116.22 per cent), garlic (60.74 per cent), and ginger (48.32 per cent).

The October inflation data is crucial ahead of the RBI's monetary policy committee meeting scheduled for December 2-4.

Retail inflation rose sharply to 6.09 per cent in October on costlier food items, breaching the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the first time since October 2024.

The consumer price index (CPI) based headline retail inflation was 5.54 per cent in September.

Food Prices Drive Inflation Surge

Food inflation spiked to 8.94 per cent in October 2026 from 7.74 per cent in the previous month, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

The top five items with high inflation were onion (116.22 per cent), garlic (60.74 per cent), silver jewellery (52.39 per cent), ginger (48.32 per cent) and lemon (47.30 per cent).

RBI's Policy Challenge

This is the first time in two years that retail inflation has breached the RBI's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent.

The central bank is mandated to keep inflation within the range of 2-6 per cent. In October 2024, retail inflation was 6.25 per cent.

The October retail inflation is a key data point before the December 2-4 meeting of the RBI monetary policy committee.

The RBI had in October hiked the benchmark policy rate by 0.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent -- its first hike in nearly four years, while signalling that further rate hikes could follow amid rising inflation, a weak rupee and high crude oil prices.