India Rejects US 'Overcapacity' Claims in Steel, Textiles, Citing Low Per Capita Consumption

India has firmly pushed back against allegations from the United States Trade Representative (USTR) regarding excess capacity in its crucial steel and textile industries, asserting that the nation's significantly low per capita consumption of these products fundamentally undermines such claims.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points India's Ministry of Commerce has rejected the USTR's claims of excess capacity in the steel and textile sectors, citing low per capita consumption.

Additional Secretary Amitabh Kumar highlighted India's per capita steel consumption at 100 kg (global average 200 kg) and textile consumption at 5.5 kg (global average 15 kg).

India argues that 'overcapacity' is not covered under WTO trade remedy laws and views the US Section 301 probe as a new narrative targeting specific countries.

The US probe under Section 301 is seen as a replacement for previous tariffs imposed by the Trump administration that were struck down by the US Supreme Court.

Concerns over overcapacity have also impacted India-UK trade, with the UK reducing tariff-free steel import quotas, stalling the free trade agreement.

The government has rejected claims by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) that India has excess capacity in the steel and textile sectors, arguing that low per capita consumption of these products undermines any such assertion, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Director General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) Amitabh Kumar said on Wednesday.

"We do not think we have overcapacity.

"Our per capita consumption of textiles is abysmal. Ours is a hot, tropical climate; we wear cotton. How do we have overcapacity?" Kumar told reporters at a press conference.

The remarks assume significance against the backdrop of investigations launched by the Office of the USTR against India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, alleging overcapacity.

The commerce ministry has rejected the claims and has already submitted its position to the USTR.

India's Consumption vs. Global Averages

"In steel too, our per capita consumption is among the lowest, even though we are the second-largest producer," Kumar said.

"Compared to our population and our economic and growth imperatives, per capita steel consumption remains among the lowest."

India's per capita steel consumption is around 100 kg, well below the global average of over 200 kg.

Similarly, annual per capita textile consumption in India stands at 5.5 kg, compared with the global average of around 15 kg.

"In any case, overcapacity is not covered under the trade remedy laws of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"This is a new narrative aimed at targeting one specific country.

"There are other collateral objectives as well, which I do not want to mention here," Kumar said.

US Trade Probe and International Implications

The US probe against India under Section 301 is being viewed as a substitute for the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in April 2025.

Those tariffs were struck down by the US Supreme Court in February.

Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 allows Washington to probe and act against trade practices it considers harmful to US commerce.

Overcapacity-related concerns have also surfaced in India's trade engagement with the UK.

The implementation of the India-UK free trade agreement remains stalled over safeguard measures imposed by London on steel imports.

The UK has reduced tariff-free steel import quotas by 60 per cent, citing concerns over dumping linked to overcapacity elsewhere.

From July, steel shipments exceeding quota limits will attract a 50 per cent duty.

Anti-Dumping Duties and Inter-Ministerial Discussions

Responding to questions about a recent report highlighting a rise in the finance ministry's rejection of the commerce ministry's recommendations on anti-dumping duties, Kumar said the two ministries have held extensive discussions.

"They (the finance ministry) usually do not provide reasons, except in one or two cases in the past. We try to give them as much information as possible beyond the formal findings," Kumar said.

"But once a view is taken, it's taken. We try our best at all levels."

A report released last month by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research and the Centre for WTO Studies found that the finance ministry historically implemented nearly 99.5 per cent of the commerce ministry's anti-dumping duty recommendations until 2020.

However, rejection and non-implementation rates have risen sharply in recent years.

The process to impose anti-dumping duties begins with representations from domestic industry to the commerce ministry's DGTR which then probes whether domestic firms have suffered due to cheaper imports of the product.

Based on its final findings, the DGTR recommends to the finance ministry whether an anti-dumping duty should be imposed.