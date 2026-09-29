India's Real Estate Sector Attracts Record $9.5 Billion Inflows in Q3 2026

India's real estate sector has witnessed an unprecedented surge in capital inflows, reaching a record $9.5 billion in the third quarter of 2026, primarily propelled by a robust return of foreign investors keen on the burgeoning data centre market.
Key Points
- India's real estate sector achieved record capital inflows of $9.5 billion in Q3 2026, marking a significant comeback for foreign investors.
- The surge in investment is largely attributed to the rising demand for data centres, which, along with built-up office assets and land, accounted for 91% of deployed capital.
- Foreign investors contributed 59% of total inflows, with US investors making up 90% of this foreign capital.
- Total capital inflows for the first nine months of 2026 reached $18.6 billion, already surpassing the full-year total of $14.2 billion in 2025.
- Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Chennai collectively attracted 53% of the investment inflows during the quarter.
India’s real estate sector witnessed record capital inflows totalling $9.5 billion in the third quarter (July-September/Q3) of 2026, as rising investor demand for data centres prompted foreign investors to make a strong comeback, according to a report by S&P 500-listed CBRE Group.
“Global investors have returned with conviction, and institutional capital is now flowing well beyond offices and land into data centres,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer for India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa at CBRE.
Surpassing Previous Records
With a strong showing in Q3, total capital inflows during the first nine months touched $18.6 billion, already surpassing the full-year inflows of $14.2 billion that the sector saw in 2025.
Foreign investors accounted for around 59 per cent of total inflows, with investors from the US alone contributing 90 per cent of foreign capital inflows, followed by investors from Canada, Singapore, and Japan, according to the report.
The quarter also saw increased participation from institutional investors, which accounted for around 79 per cent of total inflows, up 28 per cent from the previous quarter.
Key Investment Hubs
Mumbai, followed by the Delhi-NCR and Chennai, accounted for a cumulative share of about 53 per cent of investment inflows during the quarter.
In its India Market Monitor – Investments for Q3 2026, the group chalked up the upswing in capital inflows to rising investor appetite for data centres and continued capital deployment into built-up office assets and land/development sites.
Data centres, built-up office assets, and land/development sites together accounted for nearly 91 per cent of total capital deployed during Q3 2026.
Investor Confidence and Future Outlook
The group said increased investment in data centres reflects strong investor confidence in the asset class and that it expects demand to be supported by increasing global and domestic institutional allocations towards alternative assets.
“India’s real estate investment landscape continues to strengthen, with investors deploying capital across both established and emerging asset classes. Global and domestic investors are showing clear intent to grow their portfolios in the country,” said Gaurav Kumar, MD and co-head, capital markets (India), at CBRE, adding that he expects the momentum to sustain in future quarters owing to a mature and increasingly diverse capital pool.
However, according to the group, geopolitical uncertainties and interest-rate shifts remain key concerns, even as it expects investment activity in 2026 to close on a strong note.
Home sales recover, office leasing keeps market ticking
India’s residential real estate market regained momentum in the third quarter of 2026, with housing sales across the top seven cities rising 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 100,220 units.
The office sector also continued its growth momentum, with leasing increasing 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 18.7 million square feet (msf).
According to research by property consultancy Anarock, housing sales grew despite geopolitical uncertainty and other economic pressures, after multiple quarters of moderation.
Housing sales value rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3 2026 to Rs 1.55 trillion.
Earlier, housing sales had dipped 6 per cent Y-o-Y in the second quarter and 7 per cent Y-o-Y in the first quarter.
In 2025, sales had dropped 14 per cent Y-o-Y.
In the first nine months of 2026, sales increased 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 292,610 units.
Quarter-on-quarter, sales increased 10 per cent, and supply grew 8 per cent.
Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, said, “Among the top cities, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded the highest sales of 31,750 units, followed by Bengaluru with 16,670 units.”