News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India ranks 2nd for global investment in digital shopping

India ranks 2nd for global investment in digital shopping

By Aditi Khanna
March 09, 2022 21:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India is the second-largest global venture capital investment hub for digital shopping companies, growing by a whopping 175 per cent from $8 billion in 2020 to $22 billion in 2021, according to an official analysis released here on Wednesday.

Online shopping

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

On a global scale, India came in second to the US last year, which attracted $51 billion in investment, followed by China at third with $14 billion and the UK at fourth with $7 billion.

Within India, Bengaluru comes out on top globally with $14 billion worth of Venture Capital (VC) investments in digital shopping in 2021, followed by Gurugram at No. 7 with $4 billion and Mumbai at No. 10 with $3 billion.

 

Bengaluru almost tripled its investments from $5 billion in 2020 to take the top spot, ahead of other leading cities in the world – New York City (second), San Francisco (third), London (fourth) and Berlin (fifth).

According to the London & Partners analysis of Dealroom.co investment data, increasing demand for online purchases during a series of lockdowns across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic led to global investors showing a strong appetite for backing e-commerce companies.

“Today's data shows that the UK and India are two of the world's leading hubs for digital shopping companies with high levels of global investment and unicorns,” said Hemin Bharucha, country director, India at London & Partners – the Mayor of London's international trade and investment agency.

“It's fantastic to see Bengaluru emerge a global leader for digital shopping investment last year.

"This surely creates several opportunities for collaboration with an already strong market in London.

“As Europe's largest hub for digital shopping investment, there has never been a better time for India's strong pool of fast-growing e-commerce companies to choose London as the destination to scale their business outside of their home market,” he said.

The data also shows that Bengaluru ranked number 5 among cities with the potential for future unicorns, just behind London.

Three of the 15 global cities with the highest count of current unicorns are in India — Bengaluru at No. 6 with 19 unicorns in 2021 (up from three in 2020, Gurugram at No. 7 with 13 unicorns (up from 3 in 2020) and Mumbai at No. 14 with 7 unicorns.

London is the leading European hub for digital shopping investment, with a record $5 billion raised by digital shopping companies based in the capital in 2021.

Notable investment rounds into London-based digital shopping companies in 2021 included: $180 million series H funding round for online food delivery service, Deliveroo; $150 million raised by online used car marketplace, Carzam; and $55 million raised by online dog-food delivery service, Butternut Box.

“London has always been a city with a distinct creative style that comes from the grassroots and the street,” said Julia Hawkins, partner at venture capital firm LocalGlobe.

“The huge growth in e-commerce has pushed many consumers into communities where they can find their tribe.

"Combining London's creative flair with e-commerce and embedded fintech can create new opportunities for start-ups in London that the rest of the world will look to," she said.

Overall, global venture capital investment into digital shopping more than doubled in 2021 following a significant consumer shift to e-commerce platforms during the pandemic.

The total global VC investment for 2021 stood at a record $140 billion, up from $68 billion in 2020.

London & Partners said the figures relating to investment into digital shopping companies are based on analytics firm Dealroom.Co's definition of online marketplaces, which supplied the VC investment data as of February 15 this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Investors richer by over Rs 7.21 lakh cr in two days
Investors richer by over Rs 7.21 lakh cr in two days
'Perhaps they want MSMEs to die'
'Perhaps they want MSMEs to die'
Why Has RBI Scrapped Polymer Currency Notes Idea?
Why Has RBI Scrapped Polymer Currency Notes Idea?
DCGI approves Covovax for use in 12-17 yrs age group
DCGI approves Covovax for use in 12-17 yrs age group
Sreesanth announces retirement from domestic cricket
Sreesanth announces retirement from domestic cricket
Countdown to counting puts all parties on tenterhooks
Countdown to counting puts all parties on tenterhooks
Is mental fatigue hurting Bangladesh's Shakib?
Is mental fatigue hurting Bangladesh's Shakib?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

BharatPe: GST authorities expand probe

BharatPe: GST authorities expand probe

Deloitte bats for RBI's digital currency

Deloitte bats for RBI's digital currency

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances